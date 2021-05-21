The NBA has seen some memorable game-winners go down in the clutch in its rich history. These include Michael Jordan hitting 'The Shot' against the Utah Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals and Damian Lillard's clutch jumper against the OKC Thunder in the 2019 playoffs.

LeBron James has been in the news for hitting a game-winner against the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In tournament game. This begs the question - who has the most game-winners in NBA history?

Stalwarts like Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant lead the way in the category for most game-winners

NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan's record of nine game-winners is still intact.

Chicago Bulls legend and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan has the highest number of game-winners in NBA history. He has nine game-winners, closely followed by LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Joe Johnson, all of whom have eight game-winners each.

Michael Jordan is famous for ending two playoff series with game-winners, with both shots coming against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jordan was known for his accurate jumpers - a trend that can be seen in his game-winners as well. Unsurprisingly, all of Jordan's nine game-winners were jump shots.

LeBron James holds the record for most game-winners in the playoffs.

Six of Jordan's game-winners came in the regular season, with the other three coming in the post-season. With Jordan retired, the only player with a realistic chance of surpassing or equalling his record is LA Lakers point forward LeBron James.

LeBron James, a four-time MVP and championship winner, leads the category if only playoff game-winners are considered. The shot he made with less than a minute to go against the Warriors was his sixth game-winner in the postseason. The closest is Jordan with three.

In the regular season, another LA Lakers stalwart, Kobe Bryant, leads the way alongside Joe Johnson. Both Bryant and Johnson have seven game-winners in the regular season. Five of Kobe Bryant's seven game-winners were unassisted.

