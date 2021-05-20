Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies - 3 key player matchups to watch out for | 2021 NBA play-in tournament

Following a 100-103 loss to the LA Lakers, the Golden State Warriors will now take on the Memphis Grizzlies to keep their NBA playoff hopes alive.

The two teams will lock horns Friday night at the Chase Center. The Memphis Grizzlies are coming into the game on the back of a 100-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs, who have been knocked out of postseason contention.

The winner of the Grizzlies vs. Warriors game will enter the playoffs as the eighth seed and will take on the Utah Jazz in the first round.

3 key matchups likely to influence the outcome of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors play-in game

The two teams couldn't be more different in terms of offensive strategy.

The Memphis Grizzlies have relied on team effort in terms of scoring, while Stephen Curry has played a talismanic role for the Golden State Warriors, producing MVP worthy numbers this season.

On that note, let's look at three key matchups that fans should look out for ahead of Friday's encounter.

#3- Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies) vs Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors)

Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks has played the role of a secondary scorer to perfection, averaging 17 points on 42-34-81 shooting splits for the Memphis Grizzlies. He has been a key part of Ryan Jenkins' setup for the last two years, working with Ja Morant in tandem.

Brooks starred in the Grizzlies win over the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 24 points and grabbing seven rebounds on close to 50% shooting from the field.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is likely to put Juan Toscano-Anderson on his tail to keep the Grizzlies swingman quiet. Anderson is a player who has risen in the rotation ranks lately, and his gritty play and defensive IQ have earned him some major plaudits.

Anderson will certainly cherish the task of guarding Brooks, making this an enticing matchup.

#2- Jonas Valanciunas (Memphis Grizzlies) vs Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green

Draymond Green put up a defensive clinic against the LA Lakers on Wednesday, posting a stat line that arguably no other player in the league can - nine rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and three steals.

Anthony Davis was held to 4-13 FG while being guarded by Green, a statistic which shows the 2017 DPOY winner's ability to restrict his opponents offensively.

On Friday, he will come up against Jonas Valanciunas, who has been a menace in the paint all season.

There are no words to describe how good Draymond Green is defensively. And it needs to be mentioned over and over and over and over again — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 20, 2021

Valanciunas has averaged 17 points and 12.5 rebounds so far, but replicating those numbers against Green is an entirely different prospect, making this an exciting battle between the two bigs.

#3- Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) vs Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Golden State Warriors's Stephen Curry

The highlight of the encounter is expected to be the point guard matchup between Stephen Curry and Ja Morant.

Curry is a three-time NBA champion and a favorite for the MVP award this season, while Morant won the ROTY trophy last year and is on pace to become one of the best point guards in the league.

Both players are responsible for running their respective teams' offenses, and the winner of the game might be decided by which point guard has a bigger impact on the proceedings on Friday night.

