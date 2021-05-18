Who has the most 30 PPG Seasons In NBA History?

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry won the scoring title during the 2020-21 NBA season, following a 46-point performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. He etched his name into basketball history as he became one of the few players to have averaged 30 or more points during the course of an NBA season.

With Stephen Curry finishing with 30+ points per game this year, it raises the question: Which player has the most 30 ppg seasons in NBA History?

Michael Jordan has the most NBA seasons averaging 30 points per game

Michael Jordan during 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Former Chicago Bulls shooting guard and NBA legend Michael Jordan has the highest number of 30 or more points per game seasons in NBA history. He managed to do so on eight occasions, breaking yesteryear great Wilt Chamberlain's record, who did it seven times.

Michael Jordan averaged 30 or more points per game continuously from the 1986-87 season to the 1992-93 campaign, winning the scoring title in each of those years. He did so again in the 1995-96 campaign, replacing Wilt Chamberlain at the top of the tree.

Michael Jordan led the NBA in PPG a league record 10 times, 3 more than anyone else. Those 10 scoring titles make Jordan 1 of 4 athletes with 10+ outright statistical titles in the NBA, NFL, NHL or MLB.



Jordan's career average of 30.12 PPG remains an NBA record. pic.twitter.com/uRv5Wumwrq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 20, 2020

The only active players who have averaged 30 or more points multiple times are Stephen Curry (twice), Kevin Durant (twice), Bradley Beal (twice) and LeBron James (twice). James Harden leads the current pack as he has managed to do so in three instances.

Michael Jordan is revered as the greatest NBA player of all time. He had a career which spanned 15 seasons, out of which six resulted in him winning the NBA Championship. He eventually retired at the end of the 2002-03 season, finishing his career with the Washington Wizards.

Michael Jordan:

* 6 NBA Titles in 6 trips

* 6 NBA Finals MVPs

* NBA's All-Time leading scorer (30.12 PPG)

* NBA's All-Time playoff scoring leader (33.4 PPG)

* 10 NBA scoring titles

* 9 1st-team All-Defense

* 9 game-winning buzzer beaters (most ever)



"The Last Dance," 9 PM ET. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 19, 2020

Another extraordinary feat Jordan managed to achieve was winning the scoring titles thrice despite crossing the threshold of 30 years old. He did so for three consecutive seasons, from 1995-96 to 97-98. Stephen Curry recently became only the second player to have won the scoring title since turning 33.

