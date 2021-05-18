NBA Rookie of the Year 2021: Latest Power Rankings - May 17th, 2021

The latest edition of NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings doesn't see much movement, with the exception of Immanuel Quickley dropping off the list. Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball still occupy the two top spots, and it is likely that the accolade will be awarded to one of these two guards.

NBA Rookie of the Year Power Rankings: The final conclusion as the regular season comes to an end

The NBA 2020-21 regular season has come to an end, with the play-in tournament set to begin soon. Rookies like LaMelo Ball and Immanuel Quickley are set to feature in the playoffs, while Anthony Edwards and Saddiq Bey will be able to enjoy an early off-season.

After missing out on last week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings due to his absence following an injury, Sacramento Kings' Tyrese Haliburton makes a return this time around.

He makes the cut at the expense of Immanuel Quickley, who drops out of the list due to his poor performances lately and because Haliburton has been more impactful through the course of the season.

Let's take a look at the latest edition of this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings.

#5- Saddiq Bey

Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey

Stats: 26.8 MPG | 12.2 PPG | 1.4 APG | 4.5 RPG | % - 40/38/84

Previous NBA Rookie of the Year Power Ranking: 4th (↓1)

Saddiq Bey finished the 2020/21 NBA season on a strong note, giving fans a glimpse of what is about to come in the forthcoming campaign. The Detroit Pistons forward scored 22 points and grabbed 5 rebounds against the Miami Heat in his last game as a rookie, which was preceded by 14, 21 and 20.

Despite the drop from last week due to Tyrese Haliburton's inclusion, his recent and season-wide performances guarantee him a spot in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings.

#4- Jae'Sean Tate

Houston Rockets's Jae'Sean Tate

Stats: 29.2 MPG | 11.3 PPG | 2.5 APG | 5.3 RPG | % - 50/29/69

Previous NBA Rookie of the Year Power Ranking: 3rd (↓1)

Jae'Sean Tate's performances this season were one of the few silver linings for the Houston Rockets, who took the path to tanking following the James Harden trade. Tate's versatility and IQ on both ends of the floor suggest that the rookie is destined for greatness, and he takes the 4th spot in this edition of NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings.

Tate had a dismal outing in the Houston Rockets' last regular-season game, but was the star of the show before that, putting up 20 points and 3 rebounds in a 122-115 shock win over title hopefuls LA Clippers.

#3- Tyrese Haliburton

Sacramento Kings' Tyrese Haliburton

Stats: 30.1 MPG | 13.0 PPG | 5.3 APG | 3.0 RPG | % - 47/40/85

Previous NBA Rookie of the Year Power Ranking: N/A

Haliburton's last NBA game was on May 3rd against the Dallas Mavericks, in which he put in a relatively poor performance, scoring just 11 points. However, there is no taking away from the fact that the point guard has arguably been the find of the 2020 NBA draft, mesmerizing fans with his skills and maturity, which is not common among rookies.

Haliburton jumps directly to the 3rd spot in this week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings, and it is safe to say that he is a dark-horse candidate to win the honor.

#2- Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards

Stats: 32.1 MPG | 19.3 PPG | 2.9 APG | 4.7 RPG | % - 41/32/77

Previous NBA Rookie of the Year Power Ranking: 2nd (-)

What a season Anthony Edwards has had, shutting down all the doubters who had questions regarding his attitude and transition to the NBA. Edwards has excelled at scoring, leading all rookies in points. He finished his debut season in style, dropping 30 points on the Dallas Mavericks in a 136-121 win.

ANTHONY EDWARDS TOOK OFF. pic.twitter.com/YqTgbArZwB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2021

Edwards retains his second spot from last week's NBA Rookie of the Year power rankings. He has a made a strong case to win the prestigious honor, and it will be intriguing to see if the voters feel the same way.

#1- LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets's LaMelo Ball

Stats: 28.8 MPG | 15.7 PPG | 6.1 APG | 5.9 RPG | % - 44/35/75

Previous NBA Rookie of the Year Power Ranking: 1st (-)

There were questions over LaMelo Ball's ability to replicate his Australian League performances in the NBA, but the youngest Ball brother quashed all those reservations, taking to the league like fish to water. Ball has been terrific in the Charlotte Hornets, scoring with ease, passing with courage and rebounding with grit.

LaMelo Ball is the favorite to win the coveted NBA Rookie of the Year award, and he maintains the top spot in the final edition of the power rankings.

