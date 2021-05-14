NBA Sixth Man of the Year 2021: Latest Power Rankings - May 14th, 2021

The latest edition of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings sees minimal activity, as a majority of the players from the last edition manage to retain their place.

With the season coming to a close in the next few days, Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson has all but confirmed he will be felicitated with the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. His form has been exemplary throughout the campaign and has only improved with each passing game.

Joe Ingles, Montrezl Harrell and Jalen Brunson managed to retain their places in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings, albeit with a shake-up in the order as compared to last week's list.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Rankings: Bobby Portis enters the fray, Clarkson still the top dog

Shake Milton's recent dismal outings paved the way for Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis, who has been a major difference-maker for Mike Budenholzer off the bench. Milton replaced Toronto Raptors' Chris Boucher in the last edition of NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings, but drops out this time around.

Milton's 5-point performances against Detroit and New Orleans pushed him out of the top-five. On that note, let's check out this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings.

#5 Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks)

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis

2020-21 Season Stats - MPG: 20.9 PPG: 11.4 AST: 1.1 REB: 7.2 FG%: 51.9.

Previous NBA power ranking - N/A.

With Brook Lopez's form dropping off as compared to last campaign, Bobby Portis has played a critical role in ensuring that the Milwaukee Bucks don't suffer in the paint on both ends. Not only has he contributed with key points off the bench, Portis has also been a menace on the boards.

Last month, Jrue Holiday was quick to point out Portis's invaluable contribution to the championship aspirants as part of the bench unit. Portis' performances have not gone unnoticed, and he takes 5th spot in this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings.

#4 Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks)

Dallas Mavericks' Jalen Brunson

2020-21 Season Stats - MPG: 24.9 PPG: 12.5 AST: 3.5 REB: 3.4 FG%: 52.0.

Previous NBA power rankings - 3rd (↓1)

Despite getting the win, Jalen Brunson's poor performance against the New Orleans Pelicans sees him drop to 4th in the latest edition of our NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings. Brunson had two solid outings before that, but they too were preceded by a sub-par effort against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But that doesn't take away from the fact that he has had a brilliant season for the Dallas Mavericks. He has played a critical role in ensuring that the Mavs book a playoff berth, giving his team the best chance to win with a combination of his scoring and playmaking prowess off the bench.

#3 Montrezl Harrell (LA Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers' Montrezl Harrell

2020-21 Season Stats - MPG: 23.0 PPG: 13.6 AST: 1.1 REB: 6.2 FG%: 62.3.

Previous NBA power rankings - 4th (↑1)

LA Lakers' positive run of 3 wins has coincided with Montrezl Harrell's improved form, who scored 12 and 16 points in two of those wins. As a result, he climbs up a spot in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings.

The LA Lakers signed Harrell from city rivals LA Clippers in the offseason, expecting him to help the team create offense in the paint, and the gritty big has done just that. Since winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award last year, he has kept himself in the mix for the current season as well, which is commendable.

6th Man of the Year candidates (among 355 players)...



34-Joe Ingles (+600 on FanDuel)

37-Thad Young

41-Chris Boucher

43-Montrezl Harrell (+6000)

67-Jordan Clarkson (-1100)

68-TJ McConnell

83-Jalen Brunson (+2600)

84-B Portis

88-I Quickley

92-D Rose

100-D Gallinari

103-T Hardaway https://t.co/Jx1fqJSg3s — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) May 11, 2021

#2 Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz)

Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles

2020-21 Season Stats - MPG: 27.8 PPG: 12.2 AST: 4.7 REB: 3.7 FG%: 49.4.

Previous NBA power rankings - 2nd (-).

A seasoned professional, Joe Ingles's relatively unathletic frame has not affected his game on the court in any manner in the last few years. Ingles has been a valuable asset for the Utah Jazz since he joined the team, but has turned it up a notch in the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

The Australian international has displayed exemplary playmaking in Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell's absence, enabling players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson to play their natural game.

He has shot a staggering 45% from downtown, and averages just 1.7 turnovers per game. He maintains the second position in this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings.

#1 Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz)

Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson is the favorite to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

NBA 2020-21 Season Stats - MPG: 26.7 PPG: 18.2 AST: 2.5 REB: 4.1 FG%: 42.3.

Previous NBA power rankings - 1st (-).

There is a clear chasm between Jordan Clarkson and other NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidates, to an extent where the former LA Lakers star not winning the prize will be considered an abomination.

The swingman has been in brilliant form this season, especially in the last few games, and has helped head coach Quin Snyder cover up the absence of Donovan Mitchell.

Jordan Clarkson tonight:



41 PTS

0 AST

16-33 FG

5-16 3P



He is the first player in NBA history to score 40+ points, take 15+ threes while recording 0 assists off the bench. pic.twitter.com/fBqKuiYyQR — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 11, 2021

Clarkson backed up his 41-point effort against the Golden State Warriors with a 29-point game against the Portland Trail Blazers, showcasing his stupendous scoring ability. With the season reaching its business end, Clarkson has all but wrapped up the NBA Sixth Man of the Year trophy.

