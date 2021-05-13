'I want to return for the playoffs' - Spencer Dinwiddie gearing for a comeback to aid Brooklyn Nets NBA Championship dream

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the prime contenders to win the NBA championship this season. They have a stacked roster featuring the likes of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined with a solid bench unit.

There is, however, a possibility the Nets might be without the services of Spencer Dinwiddie going into the playoffs. The guard has been an integral part of the roster in the last few years.

Brooklyn Nets star Spencer Dinwiddie expresses his wish to return for the playoffs

Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie gears up to shoot a free throw

Brooklyn Nets star guard Spencer Dinwiddie recently sat down with Shlomo Sprung of Forbes to discuss his rehab following a potentially season-ending injury and other topics.

Dinwiddie expressed his desire to return to court during the 2020-21 NBA campaign:

“I want to return for the playoffs.”

The NBA playoffs are not far off, as the regular season will come to an end next week. The season has been shortened to 72 games due to the pandemic, and the Brooklyn Nets have fared well despite a barrage of injuries, going 46-24 so far with 2 games left to play.

New @ForbesSports: Brooklyn #Nets point guard @SDinwiddie_25 went in-depth on trying to have the fastest ACL tear recovery in history and returning during the playoffs, his @CalaxyApp and why he's opting out of his contract after the season https://t.co/KFOFDBg1se pic.twitter.com/WIdjwMT8Pn — Shlomo Sprung (@SprungOnSports) May 13, 2021

Spencer Dinwiddie wants to return to playing basketball by the end of June at the latest, and help his team to a maiden championship win. The combo guard outlined his expectations for himself, saying:

"If you could be the fastest ACL recovery in history at five months, that puts you at June and gives you several weeks to get in shape,” he said. “That’s just me throwing something at the wall.”

Dinwiddie could only feature in three games for the Brooklyn Nets this season before going down in the game against the Charlotte Hornets in the 3rd quarter. He was diagnosed with a partially torn ACL, immediately putting his season in jeopardy.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been a major asset for the Brooklyn Nets over the last few campaigns. He has played both point and shooting guard positions for the Brooklyn Nets, exhibiting his scoring and playmaking skills since making his debut for them.

There was talk of the Brooklyn Nets planning to use Dinwiddie as a trade chip around the NBA trade deadline to strengthen the squad, but the former Detroit Pistons man ended up staying.

Spencer Dinwiddie on IG: “Got some great news today.”



Nets could be getting a major difference maker for the playoffs 👀



(via @SDinwiddie_25) pic.twitter.com/tynZu6WrIY — Overtime (@overtime) May 9, 2021

If Spencer Dinwiddie is able to make a comeback during the postseason, the Brooklyn Nets will have another weapon added to an already brilliant squad.

