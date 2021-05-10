"I got to learn a lot from them"- Princepal Singh on sharing the court with probable NBA draft 2021 Top-5 picks Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga

Princepal Singh can be considered a trailblazer in the Indian basketball scenario, as he is one of the few Indians plying their trade in the United States.

The 6' 9" power forward/center played for the NBA G League Ignite of the G League last season, and there have been recent talks of him planning to declare himself for the NBA 2021 draft.

Princepal Singh talks about Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga and how he kept himself motivated in a bubble setup

Sportskeeda recently got an opportunity to have a video call session with Indian basketball phenomenon Princepal Singh.

The G League star talked about various topics, starting with his experience of playing with probable 2021 top-5 NBA draft picks and teammates Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Green:

"It was a brilliant experience. They are top players from the USA, really good prospects coming out of high school. I got to learn a lot from them, and it was a proud feeling to play with them."

Both Green and Kuminga chose to play for a G-League team coming out of high school instead of taking the traditional college path. The duo is expected to be chosen within the first five picks of the upcoming NBA draft.

Continuing the interaction, Princepal Singh revealed how he kept himself motivated in a bubble setup when the G-League tournament was going on:

"It was a bit tough. We were not able to go outside; we could just go to the court and spend time in our rooms. I was focused on the game and tried to keep myself busy. In my spare time, I used to weight train."

Princepal Singh is now looking for his next challenge, working on his physique and his game in the off-season. The Punjab native played sparingly in his first season in the G-league, suiting up in four games and putting up 2.3 points and a rebound per contest.

Princepal Singh became the third player of Indian descent to play in the G-League, when he signed a contract with the Ignite team in July 2020.

Satnam Singh and Amjyot Singh Gill are the two other Indians to have featured in the competition.