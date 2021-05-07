NBA Sixth Man of the Year 2021: Latest Power Rankings - May 7th, 2021

There has been some slight movement in this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings, but the one at no. 1 has managed hold on to his spot at the top.

Utah Jazz star performers Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles continue to be a part of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power rankings. Thanks to their exploits, the duo hasn't let Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley's absence drag the team down.

Following his injury, Chris Boucher is out of the top five, while Jalen Brunson and Montrezl Harrell have retained their positions.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Rankings: Chris Boucher makes way for Shake Milton

Chris Boucher slipped to fifth place in last week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power rankings as he was diagnosed with a knee injury.

The center has made a difference off the bench for the Toronto Raptors this season, putting up 13 points and 6.7 rebounds on 51% shooting from the field per game. But after missing another week of NBA action, Boucher is out of this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power rankings.

So without further ado, let's have a look at the top five in our latest NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power rankings. Let's get started.

#5 Shake Milton

Shake Milton

2020-21 Season Stats - MPG: 23.3 PPG: 13.2 AST: 3.0 REB: 2.3 FG%: 45.0.

Previous NBA power ranking - N/A.

The Philadelphia 76ers' Shake Milton makes an entry in this week's edition of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power rankings, courtesy of a brilliant performance against the Houston Rockets.

Milton bounced back from relatively quiet outings against the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs with a 19-point and 0.425 shooting from downtown against the Rockets.

Shake Milton has provided the championship hopefuls with a much-needed scoring punch and could be a dark horse for the 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

#4 Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell

2020-21 Season Stats - MPG: 23.3 PPG: 13.7 AST: 1.1 REB: 6.4 FG%: 62.4.

Previous NBA power rankings - 2nd (↓2).

Montrezl Harrell's underwhelming performances against the Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings has seen him slide down to fourth spot in this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power rankings.

The dominant big scored 5, 9 and 9 points, respectively, against the three teams respectively, with his team enduring two losses in this period.

With Anthony Davis still finding his rhythm post injury and LeBron James and Dennis Schroder out, the LA Lakers will expect better returns from the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

#3 Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson

2020-21 Season Stats - MPG: 25.1 PPG: 12.6 AST: 3.4 REB: 3.5 FG%: 52.2.

Previous NBA power rankings - 4th (↑1).

Point guard Jalen Brunson has been an integral part of the Dallas Mavericks setup this year, leading their bench unit with exemplary performances.

Brunson starred in the Dallas Mavericks' recent win over heavyweights Brooklyn Nets, tallying 15 points and two assists on 60% shooting.

Brunson's brilliance this week gets sees him move up a spot in our latest edition of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power rankings as he continues to improve the Dallas Mavericks off the bench.

#2 Joe Ingles

Joe Ingles

2020-21 Season Stats - MPG: 27.6 PPG: 12.3 AST: 4.6 REB: 3.6 FG%: 50.2.

Previous NBA power rankings - 3rd (↑1).

Coming off the bench for most of the season, Joe Ingles has taken a new starting point guard role like a fish to water in Mike Conley's absence.

The Australian swingman has put up at least ten points and four assists in the Utah Jazz's last five games, four of which have resulted in wins. He has registered an unreal 67.1% eFG (effective field-goal percentage) this season.

Joe Ingles has “f—-ing no idea” what true shooting percentage is, but he’s producing a top-10 all-time season in a stat dominated by dunking bigs. It’s quite a developmental success story for a dude who was scared to shoot as a 27-year-old rookie. https://t.co/yLFE96HpLH — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 5, 2021

In the Jazz's most recent win over the San Antonio Spurs, Joe Ingles ran the show at point guard, registering 14 points, five rebounds and seven assists. That has helped him move to second in this week's NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power rankings.

#1 Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson

NBA 2020-21 Season Stats - MPG: 26.3 PPG: 17.5 AST: 4.0 REB: 2.4 FG%: 41.9.

Previous NBA power rankings - 1st (-).

Jordan Clarkson has played the role of a sixth man to near perfection for the Utah Jazz this season.

The former LA Lakers star has ensured that Donovan Mitchell's absence hasn't affected the team's scoring. Clarkson was unplayable in the Utah Jazz's last game against the Spurs, dropping 30 points on 75% shooting from the field.

Clarkson retains his top place in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power rankings and also looks like a lock to win the award at the end of the ongoing 2020-21 NBA campaign.