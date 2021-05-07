NBA Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis want Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren to be replaced

The Indiana Pacers have attracted NBA rumors lately, mainly because of their recent dismal form. The Pacers currently sit in ninth position in the Eastern Conference standings with a 31-35 record. There is a chance the team misses out on the postseason, which could lead to head coach Nate Bjorkgren parting ways with the franchise at the end of the season.

NBA Rumors: Nate Bjorkgren seemingly finds himself on the wrong side of the Indiana Pacers locker room

Oklahoma City Thunder v Indiana Pacers

As per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, the Indiana Pacers' star duo Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon believe that Nate Bjorkgren should be fired from the Indiana Pacers. The two reportedly "have had his ear" and want the head coach gone.

What we know about the Pacers, Nate Bjorkgren and T.J. Warren https://t.co/qxLFA7qvh8 — IndyStar (@indystar) May 7, 2021

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report had earlier reported that Bjorkgren's hiring was done without consulting Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren. The small forward was in brilliant form during the NBA bubble and played for Bjorkgren when he was with the Phoenix Suns.

According to the report, Warren expressed his desire to be traded as soon as he learned about Nate Bjorkgren's hiring.

The noise about Nate Bjorkgren has been growing for months. Inside the first-year head coach’s turbulent Indiana tenure, with details on why he’ll likely leave the Pacers after just one season: https://t.co/W5LzB7bCGo — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) May 6, 2021

If these NBA rumors turn out to be true, Nate Bjorkgren's days at the Indiana Pacers could be numbered. The NBA season is approaching its business end and it looks highly unlikely that the Indiana Pacers will be able to do something of note in the remaining games.

Los Angeles Clippers v Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have lost four out of their last six games and the team tasting success in the play-in tournament looks like a difficult prospect at the moment. This could well be a cause for concern for Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis, who have arguably been the Indiana Pacers' two best players this season.

Brogdon has put up 21 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, while Sabonis has averaged 20 points and close to 12 rebounds per contest.

Sabonis was also chosen to be part of the NBA All-Star game this season. NBA rumors indicate that Nate Bjorkgren's attitude towards the Indiana Pacers' players has been abhorrent. This could explain both Brogdon and Sabonis' reported desire to see Bjorkgren gone.

Bjorkgren started the season relatively well and has also improved young players like Oshae Brissett and Edmond Sumner. However, these NBA rumors suggest that a change could be on the horizon and Indiana Pacers fans might see a new face leading their side next season.

