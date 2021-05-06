Athletes in Tokyo won't be allowed to wear BLM merchandise; Luka Doncic leaves EA Sport to join NBA 2K

The NBA has been vocal in its fight against racism, helping stars across the league express their opinions on the subject. There has been relative silence on the issue during the 2020-21 season, but a new development regarding the topic has now come to light.

Tokyo Olympic athletes won't be allowed to wear 'Black Lives Matter' apparel during the event

NBA Stars have vehemently protested systemic racism

As per TMZ, Tokyo Olympic athletes will not be allowed to wear any apparel related to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. The move comes as a shock, as sports across the globe continue to fight racism.

As per the International Olympic Committee (IOC), social protests of any kind at the event will lead to punishment. They have issued a serious warning, and all the participants will be expected to comply with the committee's rules.

Tokyo Olympics athletes will not be allowed to wear "Black Lives Matter" apparel at Games ceremonies this summer, per @TMZ pic.twitter.com/HKzSBuPjMj — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 6, 2021

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement gained movement after the murder of George Floyd. Various NBA stars came in support of the movement, letting their displeasure be known against systemic racism.

Also Read: New docuseries on Ja Morant reveals his adulation for LeBron James

Luka Doncic breaks away with EA Sports, plans to sign with NBA 2K

Detroit Pistons v Dallas Mavericks

As per Heavy.com, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has broken away from a deal with EA Sports, and he has signed with 2K. As of now, no details have been revealed around the agreement, but it certainly makes the Slovenian star the favorite to feature on the cover of NBA 2K22.

Luka Doncic has broken away from a deal with EA Sports and plans to sign with 2K, per https://t.co/kZ2xBLV9oL pic.twitter.com/tlZMUVFSjd — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 6, 2021

That would make Luka Doncic the first European to feature in the popular game franchise. He has been in incredible form in the 2020-21 season, averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 assists, and 8.9 rebounds on 48.7% shooting from the field.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings, courtesy of a 37-28 record. They are on course to qualify for the NBA playoffs, and Luka Doncic has played a big role in their success so far.

Also Read: Kia NBA MVP Race: The case for Nikola Jokic to win the award | 2020-21 NBA season