New docuseries on Ja Morant reveals his adulation for LeBron James

Ja Morant has continued to impress in his sophomore season, putting up 19 points and 7 assists for the Memphis Grizzlies. The athletic point guard has shown that winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award in his debut season was no fluke and is now focussed on leading the Memphis Grizzlies to the postseason.

New docuseries revolving around Ja Morant reveals he looks up to LeBron James

Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck recently got an opportunity to sit down with Memphis Grizzlies' star point guard Ja Morant. The 2020 Rookie of the Year winner outlined what drives him to be great

"I always took my chances, and no matter whatever the outcome was, it helped me be a better person, on and off the court. I felt like I learned something every time I failed—but it all turned into a win.”

These words by Ja Morant are inspired by a LeBron James quote, which can be seen decked out on the walls of Morant's childhood home in the upcoming documentary Promise Land, which showcases the Memphis Grizzlies star's journey so far. Here is LeBron James' quote, which has continued to inspire Morant:

“You can’t be afraid to fail. It’s the only way you succeed.”

Ja Morant was also asked about the Memphis Grizzlies' season and how he can help them with the season proceeding towards the business end:

“I just feel like we grew as a team from the last play-in game to now,” Morant said. “And still have some growing to do over these next couple games. I feel like we'll be in a better situation.”

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently eighth in the Western Conference standings, courtesy of a 32-31 record. The Grizzlies are locked in a battle for a playoff berth, and if they end up finishing in the same spot, their rivals in the play-in tournament will be the team they faced last year at the same stage - the Portland Trailblazers.

New Morning Shootaround: @HowardBeck caught up with @JaMorant about his new docuseries ‘Promiseland,’ which follows his journey from unknown prospect to rising star https://t.co/R8g9tgPJ8Y pic.twitter.com/ATo4qjWzOR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 3, 2021

Meanwhile, LeBron James' LA Lakers are in deep trouble following three consecutive losses against the Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors.

James returned to the court against the Sacramento Kings following an ankle injury that kept him out for more than a month. However, LeBron couldn't lead his team to a win in the two games he featured in.

Promise Land, starring Ja Morant, will release on June 1, 2021, on Crackle.

The Lakers are currently 6th in the West 👀 pic.twitter.com/TWIOHIWSfK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2021

