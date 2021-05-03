Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls will be welcoming the Philadelphia 76ers to the United Center tonight in the latest round of NBA 2020/21 matches.

The Chicago Bulls lost their last NBA game 97-108 to Eastern Conference rivals the Atlanta Hawks, while the Philadelphia 76ers prevailed 113-111 over the San Antonio Spurs in overtime.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers

The notable absentee for the Philadelphia 76ers tonight will be power forward Mike Scott, who has been sidelined with a hip problem.

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls v Denver Nuggets

Adam Mokoka is out with a head injury, while Troy Brown Jr. has been sidelined with an ankle issue.

Star shooting guard Zach LaVine's participation is in doubt because of the league's health and safety protocols. Nikola Vucevic is questionable due to a groin problem.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons will start at point guard for the championship hopefuls, with sharpshooter Seth Curry starting at shooting guard.

Former Laker Danny Green will take his place at the small forward position, and Tobias Harris is set to start at the 4.

MVP candidate Joel Embiid will start at center. Furkan Korkmaz, who has averaged nine points on 38.5% shooting from downtown, will come off the bench for Doc Rivers' side.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls will start the game with Coby White and Garrett Temple in the backcourt, with Patrick Williams starting at small forward.

German big Daniel Theis and former Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic will make up the Chicago Bulls' frontcourt.

Tomas Satoransky has averaged 23 minutes for the Bulls this season, putting up eight points and 4.8 assists per game. He will come off the bench to split minutes with the two starting guards.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls predicted starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White | Shooting Guard - Garrett Temple | Small Forward - Patrick Williams | Power Forward - Daniel Theis | Center - Nikola Vucevic

