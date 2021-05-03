New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - May 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum on Monday night.

The Knicks currently occupy fourth position in the Eastern Conference with a 36-28 record, while the Grizzlies are eighth in the Western Conference with a 32-31 record.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, May 3rd; 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 4th May; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks obliterated the Houston Rockets 122-97 in their last NBA game, with talismanic power forward Julius Randle accounting for 31 points.

The Knicks' defense has been impressive this season. They have the fourth-best defensive rating (108.4) and have allowed the lowest points per game in the current campaign (104.6).

RJ Barrett has made major strides in his sophomore season, averaging 17.7 points and 5.8 points on 44.8% shooting from the field. He has also made 39% of his three-point attempts. Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley has also made an important contribution, tallying 11.7 points per contest for the New York Knicks.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle leads the New York Knicks in minutes played

Julius Randle is in the form of his life this season, averaging 24 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, with shooting splits of 46-42-80. He is racking up a steal per game and also leads the New York Knicks in minutes played, a statistic that outlines his importance to Tom Thibodeau's team.

Randle has scored 31, 34, 18, 31 and 40 points in his last 5 games, and it won't be a surprise if he has another big night against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton, Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock, Small Forward - RJ Barrett, Power Forward - Julius Randle, Center - Nerlens Noel

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a narrow 111-112 loss to the Orlando Magic, which has inflicted a significant dent in their playoff hopes. The Grizzlies' defense has kept them afloat so far, as the team has managed a defensive rating of 110.7.

They have been a brilliant rebounding team, averaging 46.5 boards per game, the fourth-highest mark in the league. The Memphis Grizzlies also lead the NBA in steals (9.3 per match).

Jonas Valanciunas has wreaked havoc in the paint this season, averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds on 58% shooting from the field. He has also shot 76% from the charity stripe, making teams pay for fouling him.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant leads the Memphis Grizzlies in points, assists and minutes played

Rookie of the Year winner Ja Morant is having a prolific 2020-21 NBA campaign, posting a stat line of 19 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists. He leads the Memphis Grizzlies in points, assists and minutes played.

The New York Knicks have a well-drilled defense, so it will be intriguing to see how Ja Morant fares against them on Monday.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant, Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane, Small Forward - Dillon Brooks, Power Forward - Kyle Anderson, Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Knicks vs Grizzlies Prediction

The New York Knicks have won their last two games and will be slight favorites heading into this clash. Both teams have a strong defense, which could make this game a low-scoring affair.

Where to watch Knicks vs Grizzlies

The New York Knicks vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be televised on MSG Network and Bally Sports Southeast Memphis. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

