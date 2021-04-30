Create
Notifications
×
Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: Teams monitoring Minnesota Timberwolves with Karl-Anthony Towns' future in doubt

Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 25 min ago
Rumors

The Karl-Anthony Towns-led Minnesota Timberwolves have been an underwhelming outfit this year, which has led to them being the subject of various NBA trade rumors. They are currently 14th in the Western Conference standings and it looks like the franchise is headed towards the NBA lottery.

NBA Trade Rumors: Teams keeping an eye on the Minnesota Timberwolves' situation; Karl-Anthony Towns might leave

Minnesota Timberwolves v Brooklyn Nets
Minnesota Timberwolves v Brooklyn Nets

According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, franchises across the league are keeping track of the Minnesota Timberwolves' current situation. There have been mumblings of Karl-Anthony Towns leaving, and naturally, no team would like to miss out on an All-NBA-caliber center.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns has been at his usual best for the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging a solid 24.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 39% shooting from behind the 3-point arc. He missed a major chunk of games due to Covid-19 but has been highly influential since making a comeback to the court.

Also Read: Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love apologizes to the squad after viral on-court gaffe against Toronto Raptors

The Minnesota Timberwolves made an ambitious move last season by pairing Karl-Anthony Towns with his good friend D'Angelo Russell, but the partnership has not been fruitful so far. Russell has struggled with injuries this season, which has been one of the major reasons behind the Minnesota Timberwolves' struggles.

Advertisement

If these NBA trade rumors are to be believed, the Timberwolves might dismantle their squad next season. A rebuild can be considered, resulting in both Russell and Towns - who are in their prime - looking for a new destination. The Wolves ended up with the no.1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, and it seems like tanking is the most viable option for the franchise at the moment.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have looked a bit convincing in their last few games, winning four matches in a row. Two of those wins have come against no.1 seed the Utah Jazz, with Karl-Anthony Towns playing a key role in all these wins.

However, it looks like we might see the former no.1 overall pick in a new franchise come next season.

Also Read: Top 5 NBA players who won a championship in their rookie year

Published 30 Apr 2021, 21:20 IST
comments icon
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns NBA Trade Rumors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी