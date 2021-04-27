Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love apologizes to the squad after viral on-court gaffe against Toronto Raptors

Kevin Love's debacle with the Cleveland Cavaliers drew a lot of attention today, as it was evident that the power forward is unhappy with his situation with the team. He signed a 4-year, $120 million extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, but it looks like the 2016 NBA Championship winner's time in Ohio could be coming to an end.

Kevin Love apologizes to Cleveland Cavaliers following inbound debacle

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love shoots over Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers

According to Yahoo Sports' NBA insider Chris B. Haynes, power forward Kevin Love has apologized to the Cleveland Cavaliers' top brass following his inbound gaffe against the Toronto Raptors.

Cleveland Cavaliers are addressing the Kevin Love matter internally but the team is focused on turning the page with the forward having apologized last night, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 27, 2021

Kevin Love showed unprofessionalism during an inbounds play against the Raptors, giving the ball cheaply to Stanley Johnson, a sequence that led to a three-pointer for Toronto. A video featuring the play went viral on social media site Twitter, leading to questions surrounding the forward's future.

context of the Kevin Love video currently making the rounds:



• Love hurts his knee with ~2 minutes remaining in the quarter

• Love frustrated with refs shortly after that he got pushed in the back and there was no call

• Love hustled back the next defensive possession pic.twitter.com/dWtstppU4x — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 27, 2021

Kevin Love has been a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers since 2014, when he was brought in from the Minnesota Timberwolves to be paired with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James as part of a 'big three'.

The trio went on to win the NBA Championship in epic fashion in 2016, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to win the title against a 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

Love has averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds on a respectable 37% shooting from downtown, playing his role to perfection with both the Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves. However, his recent campaigns have been marred by injuries, and he has only put up 11 points and 6 rebounds in 18 games played with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love have reached an agreement of sorts, and the power forward will continue to feature for the minnows for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign. However, there are still doubts about his future, and it won't be surprising to see him on a contender come next season.

