San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - May 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA 2020-21 action continues with the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena on Monday.

The Utah Jazz, who have a 46-18 record on the season, have slipped to second spot in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are tenth after going 31-32 this campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, May 3rd; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 3rd May; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Utah.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs came tantalisingly close to beating Eastern Conference heavyweights Philadelphia 76ers in their last game before they eventually succumbed 111-113 in overtime.

The Spurs defense has done some heavy lifting for the team this season, as is evident in their defensive rating of 111.8.

Tough way to end it but this team has fight like no other. Back on the road tomorrow to face Utah.

Rudy Gay and Patty Mills have made key contributions as a part of the bench unit, tallying 11.4 and 11.3 points, respectively. Lonnie Walker has had a positive impact as well, as the youngster has averaged 11 points in close to 37% shooting from downtown.

Key Player- DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan

After being rested for the clash against the Philadelphia 76ers, DeMar DeRozan would be raring to go against the Utah Jazz.

The star swingman has been in impeccable form for the San Antonio Spurs this campaign, tallying 21.7 points, seven assists and four rebounds per game, while turning the ball over just twice. He has done so on 49% shooting from the field, ensuring his efficiency hasn't suffered because of his shot volume.

DeRozan has been a talisman for the San Antonio Spurs thus far, and Gregg Popovich will hope the former takes the team home on Monday.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - DeMar DeRozan | Small Forward - Devin Vassell | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have been prolific at both ends of the court, registering an offensive rating of 117.5 and a defensive rating of 108.3. They are fourth in both these metrics in the league this campaign.

The Jazz have been the best rebounding outfit in the league this season, averaging 48 boards per game.

Mike Conley is out for tomorrow's game (right hamstring tightness).



Donovan Mitchell is out (right ankle sprain).

Joe Ingles has been reinstated in the starting lineup following an injury to Mike Conley.

Ingles has been an important cog for the Utah Jazz, putting up 12 points, four assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes on a staggering 47% shooting from behind the 3-point arc.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert

Vying for a third Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Rudy Gobert has been a menace for the opposition in the paint, averaging 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks on a whopping 67.8% shooting from the field. Gobert has guarded the paint with extreme dexterity, giving nothing away cheaply.

In the absence of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert will have to put in an all-round performance if the Utah Jazz are to claim first spot in the standings by winning this game.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Joe Ingles | Shooting Guard - Georges Niang | Small Forward - Royce O'Neale | Power Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Center - Rudy Gobert.

Spurs vs Jazz Prediction

This match could be a close one, considering the Utah Jazz will be without their first-choice backcourt and the San Antonio Spurs will welcome three key starters to their starting lineup. However, the Jazz should be able to see off the threat of DeRozan and co. at their home.

Where to watch Spurs vs Jazz?

The San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest - San Antonio and AT&T Sports Network Rocky Mountain. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass too.

