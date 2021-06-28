2021 NBA Playoffs: Has Paul George finally buried the nickname “Pandemic P” for his performances in Kawhi Leonard’s absence?

Paul George’s recent performances have been nothing short of exemplary. Regardless of how the LA Clippers’ Western Conference Finals series ends against the Phoenix Suns, their two stars have already ensured that the 2020-21 NBA season will be a memorable one for Clippers fans. The franchise qualified for the first time in history to reach the Western Conference Finals after making not one, but two comebacks from 0-2 positions in their playoff run.

Paul George, often criticized for not producing his best form during the playoffs when it matters the most, has played a big role. He did it, especially in Kawhi Leonard’s absence to help the Clippers to the Western Conference Finals. Recently came good in a must-win Game 3 to give his team some hope of making a comeback.

George is the first player to record at least 20p/15r/5a in consecutive conference finals games since Tim Duncan in 2003. Duncan recorded five such games in a row. pic.twitter.com/EyFsgQ2jVm — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) June 27, 2021

2021 NBA Playoffs: Reasons why Paul George should be called “Pandemic P” anymore

In all 16 postseason games that Paul George has played in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, he has scored at least 20 points. That sees him joining the likes of Kevin Durant, Dwayne Wade and the late Kobe Bryant as the only players to have achieved this feat. A comprehensive number two behind Kawhi Leonard at the LA Clippers, George has had to lead his team to victories multiple times this season with Leonard missing multiple games due to injury troubles.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have recovered from two 0-2 deficits this season against top-class opponents. While Kawhi Leonard starred in their fightback against Luka Doncic’s Mavericks, it was PG-13 who came up with the goods against the Utah Jazz. In four victories from games 2-6, Leonard was missing for the last two as Paul George averaged more than 32 points with 5.2 assists, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Paul George finally putting an end to the Pandemic P jokes tonight: pic.twitter.com/z91LI05CHD — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 23, 2021

In games 1 and 2 against the Phoenix Suns, George was the sole reason why the Clippers were not dominated. He produced 60 points in the two matches and then responded with a big 27 points and 15 rebounds performance that also saw George produce 8 assists. Meanwhile, Chris Paul has returned from his COVID-related absence and Paul George has continued his form despite the Clippers currently losing 1-3.

After being criticized for his playoff blips in the last two seasons, Paul George has been on a redeeming run this year which has also led to praise from coach Tyronn Lue.

He’s been great. People really don’t talk about his timely shots, he always seem to stop momentum from building by hitting a tough shot to break a run. And his defense, boards and passing has all been very good. It’s tough for him to be efficient with this much usage, and the biggest thing with that is he still lacks the inside game to get baskets when the jumper isn’t falling. There’s so many drives where it seems like he’s not explosive and going half speed but then he gets to the hole or draws the foul every time

In such a scenario, while the LA Clippers might still require some changes in order to potentially win the championship, the 2020-21 NBA season has already proved historic for the lesser-known Los Angeles franchise. Paul George has silenced detractors and despite his team currently looking like they will be knocked out, the seven-time All-Star appeared to have shirked his nickname “Pandemic P.”

