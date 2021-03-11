2021 NBA Playoffs Prediction: Western Conference Top 10 Ranking

As the NBA tips off the second half of the season, we will take a look at the top 10 teams that are primed to clinch a playoff berth in the Western Conference. The 2020-21 campaign has witnessed a new powerhouse emerge in the Utah Jazz but their postseason projections remain clouded with uncertainty.

Meanwhile, cross-town rivals the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers are still the favorites to win the conference title en route to the 2021 NBA Finals. Though, as things stand now, the two elite clubs in Los Angeles would have to go through the red-hot Phoenix Suns and or the dynamic Portland Trail Blazers to get there.

2021 NBA Playoffs Prediction: Ranking the top ten teams in the Western Conference

However, the most interesting phase of the competition will once again be the race for the 5 to 8 spots with multiple contenders battling hard towards the end of the season. On that note, let's have a look at early projections for the 2021 NBA playoffs in the West.

#1 Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz celebrates a defensive stop with teammates Royce O'Neale #23, Joe Ingles #2 and Donovan Mitchell #45

The Utah Jazz are the heavy favorites to keep their pole position at the end of the season, entering the 2021 playoffs with a favorable matchup against the 8th seed in the first round.

Still, the talent level in the West is so high that a series against a team like the Dallas Mavericks or the Golden State Warriors could prove to be a challenging experience.

The Jazz have taken the league by storm this campaign with an All-Star trio of Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley. Quin Snyder's side will aim to right the wrong from the 2020 Playoffs where the Jazz fell to the Denver Nuggets.

Utah has everything going for them this time around with the rest of their cast playing the game at a high level. Jordan Clarkson in particular could prove to be the difference-maker.

#2 LA Lakers

Anthony Davis #3, LeBron James #23, and Quinn Cook #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers pose during the 2020 NBA championship ring ceremony

The LA Lakers are facing a tough time with 'The Brow' Anthony Davis still on the sidelines but as he returns to the fold, the defending champs should be able to keep their winning edge. LeBron James is posting an MVP caliber season for the Purple and Gold and could yet again guide his team to the NBA Finals.

An updated @KingJames minutes stat: having played the 7th most minutes of any player this season, he is up to 60,607 combined regular season and playoff minutes.



That trails only @kaj33 (66,297) and Karl Malone (62,759). Kobe is 4th with 56,882. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 5, 2021

The LA Lakers added key players to their roster in the off-season with the additions of Dennis Schroeder and Montrezl Harrell, both of whom have been striving hard to help James shoulder the team.

However, the playoffs could witness Frank Vogel call upon the numbers of two unsung heroes from their 2019-2020 championship effort in Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

#3 LA Clippers

Paul George #13, Kawhi Leonard #2 and Marcus Morris Sr. #31 of the LA Clippers

If the Lakers don't prioritize a higher seed for the postseason, there is a good chance the LA Clippers will close out the season in the 2nd position in the West. Nonetheless, for this list, the Clippers will finish third behind the Jazz and the Lakers.

The Clippers superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been touted as the only legitimate threat to the Lakers' title defense this campaign. The offseason moves for the Clippers have fared well thus far, with Serge Ibaka and Nicolas Batum contributing to their success.

Still, come playoff time, the team could find itself depending on Lou Williams' scoring ability to get them over the hump.

#4 Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates with Chris Paul #3

The Phoenix Suns are arguably the side that can pull off a major upset in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Phoenix surprised everyone in the first half of the season, entering the All-Star break at the 2nd spot in the West with a 24-11 record.

Chris Paul has transformed the team into a serious playoff contender with his immense experience playing the game. CP3 combined with his backcourt partner Devin Booker has the potential for a deep playoff run this campaign.

The team has been further bolstered by great showings from their role players. Meanwhile, future All-Star potential Deandre Ayton has been a force on the defensive end of the hardwood.

#5 Portland Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony #00, Damian Lillard #0 and CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers

Despite their season riddled with injuries, the Portland Trailblazers have defied all odds and remain one of the top teams in the West. With CJ McCollum sidelined, Damian Lillard has taken his game to the next level and should be a prime candidate for the MVP title.

If Lillard can remain healthy for the postseason, opposing teams will face a tough defensive assignment as they try to contain 'Dame Time' takeovers in the crunch.

As the team welcomes back McCollum and Nurkic before the postseason, the Trail Blazers should be able to embark on a deep run with their aspirations of making it back to the Western Conference Finals.

Terry Stotts’ side has all the right pieces with players like Gary Trent Jr. and future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony firing on all cylinders this campaign.

#6 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic #15 and Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets

At the start of the season, league experts and pundits had projected the Denver Nuggets to emerge as one of the top teams in the West. However, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have faced a difficult first half and will hope to turn things around the rest of the way.

In all fairness to the Nuggets, the team did pick up their pace before the All-Star break, reaching the halfway mark with four consecutive wins that placed them in the 6th spot in the West.

The team will have to tighten things up on the defensive end of the hardwood, especially after losing Jerami Grant in the offseason. On a brighter note, Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton have been generating offense consistently.

The Nuggets are witnessing their star player Nikola Jokic take a massive leap this season as the Serbian aims to repeat the magic from the 2020 playoffs, when the Nuggets reached the Western Conference Finals.

2021 NBA Playoffs Prediction: Play-in Game Contenders

Last 9 NBA champions:



LeBron James (Lakers)

Kawhi Leonard (Raptors)

Steph Curry (Warriors)

Steph Curry (Warriors)

LeBron James (Cavs)

Steph Curry (Warriors)

Kawhi Leonard (Spurs)

LeBron James (Heat)

LeBron James (Heat)



Will the trend continue for a decade of the trio dominance? pic.twitter.com/CwuSFtHmE2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 9, 2021

#7 Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

After a nightmare showing in the 2019-20 season for the Dubs, no one expected them to bounce back with such tenacity this season, especially with one-half of the splash brothers, Klay Thompson, on the sidelines with injury.

Nevertheless, 3x NBA champion Stephen Curry has led the Golden State Warriors back into playoff contention with his MVP caliber performance.

Steve Kerr's side have proven their mettle in the first half of the campaign and will be competing for a playoff berth in the stacked Western Conference.

Despite their ups and downs in the first half, Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. have done a fine job assisting Steph in carrying the load offensively. Meanwhile, Draymond Green helps spark the light on the defensive end with his raw energy.

#8 Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic #77 and Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have been disappointing this season with the team falling in and out of the playoff picture. Rick Carlisle's side have been streaky and the same could be the reason for their demise in the playoffs, where teams can't afford to go on a losing streak.

The Dallas Mavericks reached the halfway mark of the season with the 13th best-rated offense league-wide, not the ideal place for a team that boasts the enigmatic Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup.

KP's injury concerns remain a big worrying point for the Mavs and could hinder their performance in the second half of the season.

#9 Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are within striking distance of the last two spots in the West and could surprise everyone in the second half of the season as they go all-in for a playoff berth.

The Grizzlies' prime competition will be Steph's Golden State Warriors and Doncic's Dallas Mavericks.

A slip from any of the two could open the doors for the Grizzlies to make their comeback in the top eight teams in the West. The Grizzlies' strength lies in all-round performances from the entire cast, with six players averaging in double digits (points) this season.

Leading the effort for Memphis is none other than Ja Morant.

#10 New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram #14 and Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are another side teeming with rich talent that has the potential to explode in the second half of the season. NBA All-Star Zion Williamson will be more confident in his abilities and could show up big time for the Pelicans.

What makes their case stronger is another star-caliber player in Brandon Ingram on top of his game this campaign, the duo has a combined average of 49 points between them.