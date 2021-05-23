2021 NBA Playoffs: Top 3 favorite teams from the Western Conference

The 2021 NBA Western Conference playoffs kicked off with the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks getting the better of the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers, respectively.

The action will continue with reigning champions LA Lakers taking on the Phoenix Suns, followed by a clash between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz.

2021 NBA Playoffs: 3 Western Conference teams that are best positioned to go all the way this season

The race to come out of the West is expected to be a close one in the 2021 NBA playoffs, as no team can be labeled clear favorites.

Last season, it was a Western Conference team, the LA Lakers, who took the Larry O'Brien trophy home. This year, the Lakers and seven other teams will be vying to do so, with little to no margin for error.

On that note, let's take a look at the three teams from the Western Conference that are favorites to win the championship this season.

#3 - LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers are strong favorites to win the NBA championship

After missing out on the championship last season, the LA Clippers made some major adjustments in the off-season, bringing in experienced role players like Nicolas Batum and Serge Ibaka. It also led to Doc Rivers parting ways with the franchise, with his assistant Tyronn Lue taking over.

The changes paid off as the LA Clippers finished fourth in the regular season with an impressive 47-25 record.

They are one of the few teams who managed to be in the top-10 of both offensive and defensive ratings, exhibiting Lue's focus on balance.

HERE LIES MAXI KLEBER

LAID TO REST BY KAWHI LEONARD pic.twitter.com/uGBA0Z2H34 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 22, 2021

With two superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, along with a strong supporting cast, the LA Clippers are strong favorites to win the NBA championship.

#2 - Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz finished with a league best 52-20 record

The Utah Jazz finished with the best overall record in the league for the first time in franchise history, going 52-20 in the 2020-21 campaign. They finished third and fourth in offensive and defensive rating, dominating teams on both ends of the court.

They have a DPOY candidate in Rudy Gobert and a Sixth Man of the Year favorite in Jordan Clarkson, which shows how good the Utah Jazz roster is.

The Utah Jazz have never won an NBA championship, coming close twice in 1997 and 1998, but ultimately falling to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls. However, the Jazz look primed to go all the way under Quin Snyder's tutelage this time around.

#1 - LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

Defending champion LA Lakers had a tumultuous regular season as key players LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed major chunks of the campaign due to injuries.

However, they managed to finish on a strong note, clinching seventh place in the West following a play-in tournament win over the Golden State Warriors.

With both James and Davis back in the starting lineup, the LA Lakers look the scary outfit they once were again.

Despite the two stars' prolonged absence, they were the best defense in the league, and their offense is only going to improve in the postseason considering LeBron James will be playing point guard.

There's nothing like playoff basketball.



Round one starts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XRV5cPCspv — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 22, 2021

The LA Lakers have a difficult path to the finals, but it would be foolish to rule them out of title contention. In fact, they are positioned brilliantly to retain the NBA championship.

