2021 NBA re-draft: 5 players who could replace Cade Cunningham as #1 pick ft. Alperen Şengun, Franz Wagner & more

Cade Cunningham, who returned to the Detroit Pistons this season, has yet to deliver the impact that fans and analysts had hoped for. Prior to a season-ending injury that cost him the majority of last season, Cade Cunningham posted impressive numbers during his 2021-22 rookie campaign. Despite his remarkable run as a rookie, since returning to the Pistons, he has been unable to fuel the team to success.

While he is averaging 21.8 points and 7.0 assists per game, the team has posted the worst record in the NBA with just two wins and 16 losses. As the team continues to struggle, many fans have wondered how things would have played out had Cade Cunningham not been selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft.

With that in mind, let's look at five players who could replace Cade Cunningham as the top pick in a 2021 re-draft. While some players on the list only moved up a few spots, others made considerable jumps after putting on impressive performances since joining the NBA.

Five players who could replace Cade Cunningham as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft

#5: Jalen Green

Jalen Green went second in the 2021 NBA draft right behind Cade Cunningham, after an impressive collegiate run. Since making the jump from the G League Ignite to the NBA, he has managed to make tremendous strides in his game. During the 2021-22 season, for example, he averaged 17.3 points per game.

The following year, Green took his game to the next level, averaging 22.1 points per game while maintaining his efficiency. While his scoring averages have dropped slightly this season, his efficiency has improved, with the Houston Rockets posting an 8-8 record.

#4: Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun is considered one of the best Turkish basketball players to ever grace the NBA. At just 21 years old, the big man joined the league after spending several years as a pro overseas before being drafted 16th in the 2021 NBA draft.

Year after year, Sengun has taken his game to the next level, making strides across the board season after season in all of the key box score categories. Currently, he is averaging a career-high in points and assists per game, while also posting a career-high 56.3% field goal percentage.

#3: Scottie Barnes

The Toronto Raptors, who selected Scottie Barnes with the fourth pick in the 2021 NBA draft, have made it clear in trade talks that they look at him as a key player. As they continue to navigate the post-Kawhi Leonard years while trying to remain competitive in the East, Scottie Barnes has continued to prove his value.

This season, the 22-year-old has averaged a career-high 19.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. In addition, he's managed to make strides in his three-point shooting, improving his average to a career-high 37.9% this season.

#2: Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner has taken the NBA by storm since being selected as the No. 8 pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2021 NBA draft. While the team went through some growing pains last season, they have continued to look dominant this season, posting an impressive 13-5 record.

A large part of their success has been due to Franz Wagner, who is averaging a career-high 20.2 points per game. Despite being 6'10, Wagner is able to handle the ball like a guard while also taking defensive assignments against players much taller.

#1: Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley has cemented his place as one of the best young two-way players in the league. The 22-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers standout was selected third overall in the 2021 NBA draft. However, he has outplayed many of his peers since then.

At the time of publication, Mobley was fresh off a dominant performance against the Atlanta Hawks on November 28th, which saw him block seven shots. In addition, he posted a double-double with 17 points on 8-11 from the floor, while hauling down 19 boards.

While Cade Cunningham has certainly shown that he has what it takes to be an elite NBA talent, many of his peers have also taken great strides in their games as well. Although an argument could be made that Cade Cunningham still deserves to go as the top pick of the 2021 draft, there are arguments to be made for many players.

Some value the unique size-and-skill combination of Franz Wagner, while others like the upside of a gritty G League Ignite vet like Jalen Green. At the same time, players like Evan Mobley have continued to be undeniably great, leaving many to wonder just how high their ceiling is.