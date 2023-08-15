2023-24 NBA In-Season tournament tickets: How to buy, price, and more

The 2023-24 NBA regular season will debut its in-season tournament as a way of experimenting with the usual structure of a season.
It will begin on Nov. 3 and continue on Nov. 10, 14, 17, 21, 24 and 28, according to CBS Sports' James Herbert.
The tournament will involve a knockout stage between six group winners and two wild-card rounds. The quarterfinals will be held on Dec. 4 and 5, leaving four winners to advance to the semifinals on Dec. 7. Lastly, the championship matchup will commence on Dec. 9.
NBA in-season tournament tickets: Details on each package
Regarding the unique perks for each package, here's a look at each one.
Semifinal-only packages:
Package
Details
Veteran
Premium Hospitality Suite Access, NBA Experiences Pickleball Social, East or West Seating at Lower-Level Sidelines and Floor Behinds, Tournament Merchandise
Sophomore
NBA Experiences Pickleball Social, NBA Champions Club by NBA Experiences, East or West Seating at Premium Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise
Rookie (NBA Champions Club)
NBA Champions Club by NBA Experiences, East or West Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise
Draftee (Lower Level)
East or West Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise
Draftee (100-Level)
East or West Seating at 100-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise
Prospect
Photo Op with Larry O’Brien Trophy, East or West Seating at Premium Upper-Level Sidelines, Tournament Merchandise
Three-game packages:
Package
Details
Ultimate
Premium Hospitality Suite Access, Las Vegas Concierge Car Service, Personalized Seat Back, East or West Seating at Courtside, Championship Seating at Courtside, Game Memorabilia, Tournament Merchandise
Hall of Fame
Premium Hospitality Suite Access, On-Court NBA Legends Dinner, East or West Seating at Floor, Championship Seating at Floor, Tournament Merchandise
Legend
Premium Hospitality Suite Access, Hardwood Suite Dinner & Reception with NBA Personality, On-Court Photo, East or West Seating at Floor, Championship Seating at Floor, Tournament Merchandise
Champion
Premium Hospitality Suite Access, Hardwood Suite Dinner & Reception with NBA Personality, On-Court Photo, Shootaround Gift, East or West Seating at Floor, Championship Seating at Floor, Tournament Merchandise
MVP
Premium Hospitality Suite Access, NBA Experiences Pickleball Social, On-Court Photo, East or West Seating at Lower-Level Sidelines and Floor Behinds, Championship Seating at lower-Level Sidelines and Floor Behinds, Tournament Merchandise
Playmaker
Premium Hospitality Suite Access, Hardwood Suite Lunch & Shootaround with NBA Personality, East or West Seating at Lower-Level Sidelines and Floor Behinds, Championship Seating at lower-Level Sidelines and Floor Behinds, Tournament Merchandise
Starter
Premium Hospitality Suite Access, Hardwood Suite Dinner & Reception with NBA Personality, Hardwood Suite Dinner and Reception Gift, East or West Seating at Premium Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise
Rookie (XS Nightclub Access)
XS Nightclub Access, East or West Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Championship Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise
Rookie (NBA Champions By NBA Experiences)
NBA Champions Club by NBA Experiences, Trophy Photo Op with In-Season Tournament Trophy, East or West Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Championship Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise
Three-game or two-game packages:
Package
Details
Veteran
Premium Hospitality Suite Access, NBA Experiences Pickleball Social, East or West Seating at Lower-Level Sidelines and Floor Behinds, Championship Seating at lower-Level Sidelines and Floor Behinds, Tournament Merchandise
Sophomore
NBA Experiences Pickleball Social, NBA Champions Club by NBA Experiences, East or West Seating at Premium Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Championship Seating at Premium Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise
Draftee (Lower-Level Corners and Floor Behinds)
East or West Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Championship Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise
Draftee (100-Level Corners and Behinds)
East or West Seating at 100-Level Corners and Behinds, Championship Seating at 100-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise
Prospect
Photo Op with Larry O’Brien Trophy, East or West Seating at Upper-Level Sidelines, Championship Seating at Upper-Level Sidelines, Tournament Merchandise
"It's fun for fans to have something new to kind of lock in, especially early in the year," Curry said. "For us, it doesn't change the regular season schedule in terms of the amount of games we're playing.
"Just the championship game that there's a lot on the line momentarily, the trophy, the narrative of who is kind of the best team in the early part of the season. It's something different. The venue in Vegas will be fun for a lot of fans to come in just for those two, the semifinals and the championship game."
The tournament is an interesting new direction for the NBA that may bring excitement out of the fans and the players.
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)