2023-24 NBA In-Season tournament tickets: How to buy, price, and more

The 2023-24 NBA regular season will debut its in-season tournament as a way of experimenting with the usual structure of a season.

It will begin on Nov. 3 and continue on Nov. 10, 14, 17, 21, 24 and 28, according to CBS Sports' James Herbert.

The tournament will involve a knockout stage between six group winners and two wild-card rounds. The quarterfinals will be held on Dec. 4 and 5, leaving four winners to advance to the semifinals on Dec. 7. Lastly, the championship matchup will commence on Dec. 9.

NBA in-season tournament tickets: How to buy and prices

Tickets can be purchased in the form of packages from the NBA Experiences site.

The two packages include the Semifinal Only Packages and the Semifinal and Championship Packages.

The Semifinal Only Packages include the following options:

Veteran Package: $1,999

Sophomore Package: $1,499

Rookie (NBA Champions Club) Package: $1,199

Draftee (Lower Level) Package: $699

Draftee (100 Level) Package: $399

Prospect Package: $549

Meanwhile, the Semifinal and Championship Packages include three-game packages and three-game or two-game packages.

Three-Game Packages:

Ultimate Package: $39,999

Hall of Fame Package: $13,999

Legend Package: $12,999

Champion Package: $12,999

MVP Package: $6,699

Playmaker Package: $6,999

Starter Package: $3,999

Rookie (XS Nightclub Access) Package: $2,199

Rookie (NBA Champions Club By NBA Experiences) Package: $1,699

Three or Two-Game Packages:

Veteran Package: $3,599

Sophomore Package: $2,199

Draftee (Lower Level Corner & Behinds) Package: $1,199

Draftee (100-Level Corners & Behinds) Package: $699

Prospect Package: $899

NBA in-season tournament tickets: Details on each package

Regarding the unique perks for each package, here's a look at each one.

Semifinal-only packages:

Package Details Veteran Premium Hospitality Suite Access, NBA Experiences Pickleball Social, East or West Seating at Lower-Level Sidelines and Floor Behinds, Tournament Merchandise Sophomore NBA Experiences Pickleball Social, NBA Champions Club by NBA Experiences, East or West Seating at Premium Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise Rookie (NBA Champions Club) NBA Champions Club by NBA Experiences, East or West Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise Draftee (Lower Level) East or West Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise Draftee (100-Level) East or West Seating at 100-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise Prospect Photo Op with Larry O’Brien Trophy, East or West Seating at Premium Upper-Level Sidelines, Tournament Merchandise

Three-game packages:

Package Details Ultimate Premium Hospitality Suite Access, Las Vegas Concierge Car Service, Personalized Seat Back, East or West Seating at Courtside, Championship Seating at Courtside, Game Memorabilia, Tournament Merchandise Hall of Fame Premium Hospitality Suite Access, On-Court NBA Legends Dinner, East or West Seating at Floor, Championship Seating at Floor, Tournament Merchandise Legend Premium Hospitality Suite Access, Hardwood Suite Dinner & Reception with NBA Personality, On-Court Photo, East or West Seating at Floor, Championship Seating at Floor, Tournament Merchandise Champion Premium Hospitality Suite Access, Hardwood Suite Dinner & Reception with NBA Personality, On-Court Photo, Shootaround Gift, East or West Seating at Floor, Championship Seating at Floor, Tournament Merchandise MVP Premium Hospitality Suite Access, NBA Experiences Pickleball Social, On-Court Photo, East or West Seating at Lower-Level Sidelines and Floor Behinds, Championship Seating at lower-Level Sidelines and Floor Behinds, Tournament Merchandise Playmaker Premium Hospitality Suite Access, Hardwood Suite Lunch & Shootaround with NBA Personality, East or West Seating at Lower-Level Sidelines and Floor Behinds, Championship Seating at lower-Level Sidelines and Floor Behinds, Tournament Merchandise Starter Premium Hospitality Suite Access, Hardwood Suite Dinner & Reception with NBA Personality, Hardwood Suite Dinner and Reception Gift, East or West Seating at Premium Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise Rookie (XS Nightclub Access) XS Nightclub Access, East or West Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Championship Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise Rookie (NBA Champions By NBA Experiences) NBA Champions Club by NBA Experiences, Trophy Photo Op with In-Season Tournament Trophy, East or West Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Championship Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise

Three-game or two-game packages:

Package Details Veteran Premium Hospitality Suite Access, NBA Experiences Pickleball Social, East or West Seating at Lower-Level Sidelines and Floor Behinds, Championship Seating at lower-Level Sidelines and Floor Behinds, Tournament Merchandise Sophomore NBA Experiences Pickleball Social, NBA Champions Club by NBA Experiences, East or West Seating at Premium Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Championship Seating at Premium Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise Draftee (Lower-Level Corners and Floor Behinds) East or West Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Championship Seating at Lower-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise Draftee (100-Level Corners and Behinds) East or West Seating at 100-Level Corners and Behinds, Championship Seating at 100-Level Corners and Behinds, Tournament Merchandise Prospect Photo Op with Larry O’Brien Trophy, East or West Seating at Upper-Level Sidelines, Championship Seating at Upper-Level Sidelines, Tournament Merchandise

Steph Curry on NBA in-season tournament

In an NBC Sports article by Tristi Rodriguez, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry talked about the 2023-24 in-season tournament.

"It's fun for fans to have something new to kind of lock in, especially early in the year," Curry said. "For us, it doesn't change the regular season schedule in terms of the amount of games we're playing.

"Just the championship game that there's a lot on the line momentarily, the trophy, the narrative of who is kind of the best team in the early part of the season. It's something different. The venue in Vegas will be fun for a lot of fans to come in just for those two, the semifinals and the championship game."

The tournament is an interesting new direction for the NBA that may bring excitement out of the fans and the players.

