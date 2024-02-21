2023-24 NBA Season Predictions: 5 storylines to follow after All-Star break ft. Warriors' playoff prospects

The 2023-24 NBA season is set to resume on Thursday upon the conclusion of the All-Star break. With less than 30 games remaining for each team, awards races and playoff seeding battles should continue to ramp up. Meanwhile, aspiring contenders will be looking to reach peak form ahead of the playoffs.

On that note, below are five of the top post-All-Star break storylines to follow.

Biggest post-All-Star break NBA storylines

#5. Joel Embiid’s recovery timeline

Before undergoing left knee surgery earlier this month, Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid was in the middle of a career-best year. The reigning MVP was leading the league in scoring (35.3 points per game) and appeared poised to lead the Sixers on a deep playoff run.

However, it was announced on Feb. 6 that Embiid would miss at least six to eight weeks, putting his playoff status in jeopardy. If his recovery time ends up on the longer end, he won’t be back until at least the first week of April. Meanwhile, the playoffs start on April 20.

Additionally, Philly (32-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) is just 6-14 without Embiid this season. So, his return date will have a massive effect on the East playoff picture.

#4. Battle for Western Conference’s No. 1 seed

At the All-Star break, only three games separate the top four seeds in the Western Conference. The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-16) are holding down the top spot for now, followed by the OKC Thunder (37-17), LA Clippers (36-17) and Denver Nuggets (36-19).

With little room for error for all four teams, every game will be of increased importance. So, the battle for the West’s No. 1 seed and playoff homecourt advantage could come down to the wire.

#3. Tight MVP race

Joel Embiid was the clear-cut 2024 MVP favorite throughout most of the season. However, after undergoing knee surgery, the seven-time All-Star failed to meet the league’s 65-game requirement for MVP voting, making him ineligible.

While Embiid’s injury marked a tough blow for NBA fans, it set the stage for an exciting MVP race to close the season. Superstars such as Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum are all expected to vie for the award.

Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander are the betting favorites at -140 and +270 odds, respectively, on FanDuel. However, Jokic hasn’t run away with the award yet and already has two MVPs, which could lead to voter fatigue. Thus, the door is open for someone else to emerge as the new favorite.

#2. Milwaukee Bucks’ adjustments under Doc Rivers

The Milwaukee Bucks stumbled into the All-Star break, losing eight of their last 12 games. Meanwhile, they sit just 3-7 under new coach Doc Rivers, who was supposed to turn their season around upon being hired in late January.

Defense, particularly on the perimeter, has been a concern for the Bucks all season, as they rank 17th in defensive rating (115.9). They have improved to 10th since Rivers’ hiring (113.6). However, their fifth-ranked offensive rating (118.9) has dropped to 24th (111.9) during that span.

So, Milwaukee (35-21, third in the East) will have to find a way to strike a balance on both ends of the court. If not, the team’s 2024 NBA title hopes could prove to be a pipe dream.

#1. Golden State Warriors’ playoff prospects

The Golden State Warriors entered the All-Star break winners of six of their last seven games. However, they still sit 10th in the West (27-26) and 20th in defensive rating (116.6).

Fortunately for the Warriors, they have the NBA’s sixth-easiest remaining strength of schedule (.471 average opponent winning percentage) over their final 29 games. Meanwhile, they are only five games back of the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans (33-22).

So, if they can maintain their momentum, Steph Curry and Co. should have a prime opportunity to climb the standings and secure a playoff spot.

