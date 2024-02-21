5 bold predictions for Golden State Warriors after 2024 NBA All-Star break

The Golden State Warriors were one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season. The Warriors started the season hot before struggling to get wins and even going on a couple of losing streaks. However, the team managed to turn things around before the All-Star break.

Golden State (27-26) are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings and are just five games behind the last automatic playoff spot.

The Warriors were fairly quiet at the trade deadline, sending Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers for draft considerations. They reportedly inquired about LeBron James, but were rebuffed by the LA Lakers.

5 bold predictions for Golden State Warriors for rest of the regular season

The Golden State Warriors have some momentum heading into the second half of the regular season. The Warriors made some necessary adjustments that helped them win eight of their last 10 games before the All-Star break. But what will happen after?

Here's a look at five bold predictions for the Warriors for the rest of the regular season.

#1 - Draymond Green shows restraint and won't get in trouble

Draymond Green has been suspended twice this season.

Draymond Green has had a wild season for the Golden State Warriors. He has been suspended twice for choking Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves and hitting Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns in the face.

The Warriors need Green to be on his best behavior because he remains an important part of their success. He even starts at center and provides a lot of energy. He's likely trying to avoid any unnecessary problems moving forward.

#2 - Andrew Wiggins regains his confidence

Andrew Wiggins is having the worst season of his career.

Andrew Wiggins is amid the worst season of his career, averaging just 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Wiggins has started and came off the bench for the Golden State Warriors this season. Head coach Steve Kerr has been doing his best to help him regain his confidence.

Wiggins has been playing much better in 2024 and could remain in the starting lineup. If he can play like he did back in the 2022 postseason, the Warriors' chances of winning games increase.

#3 - The young guys continue to impress

Jonathan Kuminga looks like a star for the Golden State Warriors.

Jonathan Kuminga might be the second-best player for the Golden State Warriors this season. Kuminga is averaging 19.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game since January 1st. Head coach Steve Kerr has finally shown confidence in his young player's ability.

Look for Kuminga and the rest of the Warriors' young players to find great success. Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody will likely get more minutes moving forward, while Trayce Jackson-Davis appears ready when his name gets called upon.

#4 - Klay Thompson and Chris Paul lead bench for rest of the season

Klay Thompson and Chris Paul could come off the bench.

The Golden State Warriors might just have the best second unit in the NBA after the All-Star break. Klay Thompson looked fantastic in his first game off the bench this season and he'll get better once Chris Paul enters the fray.

Thompson and Paul will likely carry the Warriors' second unit, which would have a key role in helping the team win games. Paul has already embraced his role off the bench and Thompson had 35 points last week against the Utah Jazz as a sixth man.

#5 - The Warriors qualify for the playoffs through the Play-in Tournament

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

If the Golden State Warriors maintain their momentum and continue winning games, there's a huge chance that they'll at least make the Play-in Tournament. The Warriors could face tough teams even in the tournament to make the playoffs, but their experience gives them the edge against most teams.

Steph Curry is another major factor since he'll still be the focal point of the Warriors' offense. If all the first four predictions happen, the fifth and most important one will also be very possible. Golden State will always be a tough out in the postseason.

