"That ni**a gay": Comedian Eddie Griffin makes vile jokes about Shannon Sharpe on stage

Shannon Sharpe has been the target of comedians ever since his interview with Katt Williams went viral last month. Sharpe has been accused of being gay by Mike Epps, who is currently in a feud with the NFL great. Eddie Griffin even joked about Sharpe's sexuality during his recent show.

In the video below, Griffin called Sharpe's popular podcast "Club Shay Shay" as "Club Gay Gay." He even joked about Sharpe's sexuality and how he acted during the interview with Williams.

"And Club Shay Shay. Yeah, Shay Shay. Gay gay," Griffin said. "I don't give a f**k that n***a gay. That n***a sitting there with them tight a** pants on with his balls and d**k all up in Katt's face.

He added:

"You can tell how that n***a drink that he gay. He kept on saying, 'Now, now Katt.' That's d**k lips n***a. That motherf**cker had d**k on them lips, don't no n***a drink like that."

Being called gay is nothing new for Shannon Sharpe, who drew the ire of Mike Epps recently. Eddie Griffin went all out the Sharpe's sexuality as well, but the ESPN analyst addressed the rumors on his "Nightcap" show with Chad Ochocinco.

The Hall of Famer is not concerned with the rumors about his sexuality. He just wants the comedians to go back to the basics and tell something funny.

"They're using the same joke," Sharpe said. "But at some point in time, it's gonna get old and people are gonna get tired of y'all saying that 'Shannon's gay and Shannon this. ... You're going to have to get back to telling jokes."

Shannon Sharpe victorious over Stephen A. Smith at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Shannon Sharpe at the 2024 NBA All-Star - Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Shannon Sharpe had a successful debut at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game last Friday. Sharpe coached his team to a 100-91 victory over Team Stephen A. Smith, with Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys being named as the MVP.

Parsons finished with 31 points and 16 rebounds, while Puka Nacua added 17 points and four assists. It was a close game until the fourth quarter when Team Shannon pulled away in the last quarter.

It was a highly entertaining game dominated by football players. Parsons plays for the Cowboys and Puca Nacua is the new star wide receiver for the LA Rams. And for those who don't know, Sharpe is one of the greatest tight ends in history.

