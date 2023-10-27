2023 NBA Fantasy basketball waiver wire picks Week 1: Top 5 targets ft. Cam Thomas

The 2022-23 regular season is here, and fans already started managing their NBA Fantasy teams for the 82-game season. With the complexities that go into play when it comes to managing a fantasy basketball team, fans are always maintaining an updated approach before making any moves.

This applies to NBA Fantasy basketball waiver wire picks, which look at players that should be acquired for either short or long-term tenures with a team. These players range from a projected level of success in a season based on their recent performances.

With that said, here's a look at the top five targets for NBA Fantasy basketball waiver picks from Week 1, as per Michael Waterloo of FantasyPros.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 waiver wire targets in 2023 NBA Fantasy basketball

#5. Jeremy Sochan (Forward) - San Antonio Spurs

Listed at number five is Jeremy Sochan, who recently put up 13 points (4-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range), eight rebounds and five assists. Sochan's playmaking continues to improve, as well as his shotmaking on the court, which can contribute to much-needed production on a young San Antonio Spurs unit.

#4. Xavier Tillman (Center) - Memphis Grizzlies

With Steven Adams undergoing season-ending surgery on his knee, the Memphis Grizzlies will look to rely on Xavier Tillman's efforts for the season. Despite the 111-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Tillman showed up with a double-double outing of 17 points (7-of-16 shooting, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range) and 12 rebounds.

The production is evident and coupled with extended minutes throughout the season, grabbing Tillman in NBA Fantasy can be beneficial for one's team.

#3. Dereck Lively II (Center) - Dallas Mavericks

In his rookie debut against the San Antonio Spurs, Dereck Lively II dropped 16 points (7-of-8 shooting) and ten rebounds. His performance was pivotal, considering the Mavericks were in a nail-biter ball game against the Spurs.

#2. Cam Thomas (Guard) - Brooklyn Nets

Listed second on the list is Cam Thomas, who is slowly growing into one of the more exciting scoring guards in the league. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thomas had over 36 points (13-of-21 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range) and three rebounds.

His shot selection could still use some more work, but there's no denying his capability to make toughly-contested shots at the perimeter.

#1. Jalen Johnson (Forward) - Atlanta Hawks

According to Waterloo, Jalen Johnson is a promising young talent capable of excellent production on the court. In the Atlanta Hawks' 116-100 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Johnson dropped 21 points (9-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range), seven rebounds and two steals.

The size and the offensive game make Johnson an excellent asset this season.