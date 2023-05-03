2023 NBA Playoffs: Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers, Western Conference Semis, Game 2 preview

The Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers will try to eliminate each other and keep their respective championship quests alive. This is considered by many to be the last Stephen Curry-LeBron James series matchup.

Although the Warriors are slightly favored to triumph over the Lakers, this series should be close.

The Los Angeles Lakers stole Game 1, edging out the Golden State Warriors 117-112, behind a monster performance of 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals to face either Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets or Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns.

Here's what to look out for and what has transpired in the build-up to this much-anticipated semifinal matchup

LeBron James vs Steph Curry

Having previously faced each other four times in the NBA Finals, LeBron James and Steph Curry will have a different playoff atmosphere in their fifth meeting. This time, the two franchise players will vie for a seat in the 2023 Western Conference Finals.

Despite LeBron James playing in only two games, the Lakers won the season series against the Warriors. In James’ absence, Dennis Schroder led the Lakers to their win on February 11 with a team-best 26 points. Anthony Davis dominated the team's March 5 win with his 39 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Likewise, Steph Curry has played in only two of the four regular-season games against the Lakers. In Golden State's season-opening win, Curry exploded when for 33 points, seven assists and four steals. However, they have lost their next three games against the Lakers.

Limited to just 55 games in the regular season due to injuries, James once again played at an All-NBA level. In his 20th season, James still managed to average staggering numbers: 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Despite playing in less than 60 games, Curry was able to put up some of the best numbers of his career: 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Curry's season was almost at par with his unanimous MVP year.

James and Curry, who were born in Akron, Ohio four years apart, are still two of the NBA's best players and biggest stars. In fact, in the most recent player rankings, James landed in eighth place, while Curry finished third behind only Nicola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With four championship rings each, both of their legacies may have already been set at this point. James and Curry enter the series with still a lot to play for.

Ring no. 5 for James would close the gap Michael Jordan has on him in the NBA's GOAT debate. On the other hand, Curry’s potential fifth ring would tie him with Magic Johnson in the GOAT point guard debate.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers: Separate paths to the same destination

The blockbuster conference semifinal-matchup was almost unthinkable before the playoffs started because of the numerous woes faced by both teams.

The LA Lakers, who have been almost a fixture at the bottom of the standings all year long, have managed to make a turnaround to keep their post-season hopes alive. After getting rid of Russell Westbrook and some important pieces, they were able to sneak in and secure a stint in the play-in.

Despite LeBron James’ absence late in the season due to injury, the Lakers won their first play-in game in overtime to grab the No. 7 seed.

Not satisfied with simply barging into the playoffs through the backdoor, James, Anthony Davis and the new supporting cast shocked the highly favored Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

Having an unhealthy Ja Morant did not help the cause of the Grizzlies in that series. His absence in game two and the Lakers starting to find their rhythm contributed to his team’s demise which ended in a 40-point game six blowout.

Now, it’s a question of whether the new found resilience and guts will bring Los Angeles an unexpected Larry O’Brien trophy.

Hounded by their season-long road woes, the Golden State Warriors had to secure a road win in Game 5 against the Kings to keep their title hopes alive.

Banking on their rich playoff experience, the Warriors did just that and sent the Kings on the brink of an early exit. But the Warriors played their worst game of the season in Game 6. Consequently, they were forced to have a must-win away-from-home Game 7.

However, Stephen Curry played the best playoff game of his career. He dug deeper into his old bag of tricks, scoring 50 points to push the defending champs past the third-seed Sacramento Kings.

After getting the usual support from Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green, Steph and the Warriors are starting to figure things out again. A monstrous Kevon Loonie, who has provided a much-needed board presence for Golden State against the Kings, could make a difference in the Lakers matchup.

After a forgettable regular season and a grueling first-round escape, are the Golden State Warriors starting to look like championship contenders once again?

