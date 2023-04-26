2023 NBA Playoffs Matchup Preview: Will it be the Golden State Warriors or Sacramento Kings? Battle for the pivotal 3-2 series lead

After a thrilling 126-125 Game 4 victory on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors will carry the momentum in a pivotal Game 5 against the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday.

Whichever team wins will take a 3-2 series lead.

The usual suspects for the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stephen Curry must be his usual Stephen Curry self. Averaging 31.5 points and 5.0 3-pointers per game, he is expected to carry the fight for the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green, fresh from a one-game suspension, provided his usual contributions, especially on the defensive end thwarting a couple of shots in crunch time. He is expected to do the same or more for the Warriors to extend their two-game winning streak.

De’Aaron Fox must continue to be an offensive presence for the Kings, matching Curry’s arsenal (31.5 ppg as well). Named the NBA Clutch Player of the Year, Fox must continue to make his presence felt throughout the game and hit big time.

The Kings had a shot at taking a commanding 3-1 series lead with a wide-open Harrison Barnes succumbing to pressure and missing a shot he normally makes at the buzzer.

Sacramento now has the unenviable task of stopping the rampaging Warriors. Armed with two straight wins, Golden State looks like the defending champion after all. Plus, with De’Aaron Fox listed as doubtful with a finger injury, the Sacramento Kings will have their hands full against the resurgent Warriors.

Sacramento Kings' home dominance vs. Golden State's road woes

Luckily for the Kings, there is no place like home, where they went 25-16 during the season. They are headed back to their home arena to try to get back on track in front of their fans hoping to get a crucial win in the series.

Although thrilled with their home success in the past two games, the Warriors are back on the road, where they've struggled all season long. Golden State went 11-30 away from home during the regular season and dropped the first two games of the series in Sacramento.

The defending champs cannot win this series without getting at least one game on the road. They have to win Game 5 or face a much tougher Sacramento crowd in Game 7.

Odds

Most oddsmakers have the Sacramento Kings as a 1.5-point favorite over the Golden State Warriors and average at least 3.6 more ppg.

The Warriors allow 117.1 ppg, so to steal a game in Sacramento, they must prevent the Kings from scoring their usual numbers (120.7 ppg).

A make-or-miss league

Throwing all the odds and all the numbers away, the pivotal Game 5 is expected to go down to the wire once more.

With clutch players like De’Aaron Fox and Stephen Curry, Game 5 will most likely be decided on whose last shot will connect or conk out.

Poll : 0 votes