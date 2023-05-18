2023 NBA Western Conference Finals: 5 takeaways from Denver Nuggets' escape against LA Lakers

On a night when the San Antonio Spurs secured the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, the Denver Nuggets opened the Western Conference finals with an escape against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Showing why he should have been the MVP of the season, Nikola Jokic towed his team to early double-digit leads. "The Joker" played so well that he became the first player in 25 years to post at least 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks in the first quarter.

However, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers were able to methodically turn a 22-point deficit into just three going into the last two minutes of game one. But Jokic capped his outstanding performance with a game-saving steal and three crucial free-throws to lead the Nuggets to a narrow 132-126 victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are the five key takeaways from the Nuggets win over the Lakers:

#1. Nicola Jokic is no joke for the Denver Nuggets

Showing the entire package right from the get-go, the Denver Nuggets center played one of the best first halves of his career (he also became the first player in 25 years to turn in at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a half). "The Joker" finished the half with 19 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and 2 blocks to lead Nuggets to a 72-54 halftime lead.

Nicola Jokic continued his assault in the third quarter towing his team to as much as 22-point lead. In fact, Jokic has registered his fifth triple-double in the playoffs just half-way through the quarter and finished it with a buzzer-beating fadeaway three-point shot.

Dubbed as "Master Psychologist" by analyst Jeff Van Gundy (due to his excellent decision making on the court) Jokic was able to save the Nuggets with his outstanding plays down the stretch. His steal off LeBron James saved the day for Denver as that possession could have turned into an equalizer for the Lakers.

#2. Monster Davis is not enough

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game One

Despite outscoring Jokic and playing good defense against him in some possessions, Davis’ 40-point double-double performance was still not enough to give Lakers the W.

Against lesser teams like Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, this kind of performance could easily have resulted in a Lakers win. However, showing that they are a cut above the rest, the Denver Nuggets showed that they can withstand a monstrous Anthony Davis outing.

#3. Caldwell-Pope is no fluke

One of the only six holdovers from the same Western Conference Finals in the Orlando bubble three years ago, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope exploded with 21 points, 2 steals and 1 block.

The former Laker was instrumental in the third quarter, scoring 12 points in the key run that gave the Denver Nuggets their biggest lead of the ballgame.

Together with Mike Porter Jr. and Bruce Brown, Caldwell-Pope more than gave the Nuggets’ dynamic duo of Jokic and Murray enough support. Porter Jr. contributed 15 points and Brown 15.

#4. Efficiency is no guarantee of success

Having an almost perfect game with only seven turnovers, the LA Lakers took care of the ball all night to give themselves a chance in the end game.

But their seventh turnover proved to be the costliest. A potential equalizer was thwarted by a Jokic steal off LeBron James, who himself had a decent game finishing an assist shy of a triple double.

Rui Hachimura with 17 points and Austin Reaves with 23 had provided needed support for Lakers offense which proved insufficient.

#5. Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers could go the distance

If the kind of game that turned out today will reflect the entire series, NBA fans are in for a treat.

The Denver Nuggets lived up to their billing as not only the Conference finals favorite but also the top favorite to go all the way. But the LA Lakers, as one of the league’s surprises, sneaked in and almost snatched one on the road with their resiliency.

Jokic and company have just done what they are supposed to do: win Game 1 at home, where they are unbeaten in the playoffs. But not without a big scare. The Lakers almost coming back from dead in the game reflects what they have been all season long: a team that cannot be counted out until the final buzzer.

Poll : 0 votes