2024 NBA Clutch Player of the Year: 5 players with best odds of winning title ft. Steph Curry & more

As the NBA regular season winds down, the race for end-of-season awards is taking shape. The newest is the Jerry West Clutch Player of the Year Award, introduced in the 2022-23 season. It's given to a player who performs the best during close games, much like the legendary West, known as Mr. Clutch.

In the NBA, clutch time is defined as the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points.

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox was the first recipient of the award, earning 91 out of 100 first-place votes and a total of 460 out of 500 possible points.

This NBA season, five players are leading the odds to win the award, with last year's winner, De'Aaron Fox, not among the top contenders.

Here are the top five players with the best odds of winning the 2024 NBA Jerry West Clutch Player of the Year Award, according to online sportsbook Bovada.

Top 5 players with the best odds of winning the 2024 NBA Jerry West Clutch Player of the Year Award

#5, DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Chicago's DeMar DeRozan has the fifth-best odds at +2000. He ranks second in total points in the clutch with 114 and is shooting 51.5% in clutch situations.

#4, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder is not only a candidate for MVP; he is also one of the frontrunners to win the Clutch Player of the Year Award with +1100 odds. He is averaging 3.3 ppg and has a plus-1.7 in clutch time. The Thunder are 16-10 in games decided in the clutch with Gilgeous-Alexander on the court.

#3, Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Damian Lillard, renowned for his clutch moments and game-winning shots, is making his mark in his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks. "Dame Time" averages 3.6 ppg in clutch situations and holds the third-best odds at +1100.

#2, Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Devin Booker, the star shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns, is averaging 2.8 ppg in clutch situations. He has odds of +1000.

#1, Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The overwhelming favorite for the award is Golden State's Steph Curry, who averages 5.0 ppg in clutch situations. Curry has played in 33 clutch games, shooting 47.5% from deep and totaling 165 points. This is 51 points more than DeRozan, who is second in total clutch points.