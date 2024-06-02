2024 NBA Finals Odds: Top 5 candidates to score most points in Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks title clash

The 2024 NBA Finals will witness the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks throwing haymakers at each other in a bid to secure the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Game 1 will tip off on Thursday at the TD Garden in Boston.

The finals will be headlined by Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum, two young superstars to take the next stride towards greatness with a title, and Kyrie Irving and Jaylen Brown, who are both certified scorers.

The series is likely to witness a scoring explosion, especially with so many offensive weapons on the floor at the same time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Let's dive into the top five candidates to score the most points in the 2024 NBA Finals, as per BetMGM.

Top 5 candidates to score most points in 2024 NBA Finals

#1, Luka Doncic (135)

It would be a no-brainer for anyone to have Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic first among the players most likely to score the most points in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Doncic won the scoring title in 2023-24 after averaging 33.9 points per game in 70 games for the Dallas Mavericks. And he's having an unprecedented run in the playoffs, leading the playoffs in points, assists, rebounds, steals, field goals, 3-pointers and free throws.

#2, Jayson Tatum (+225)

Boston Celtics poster boy Jayson Tatum might have lost the Eastern Conference finals MVP award to teammate Jaylen Brown, but he's been solid throughout the season.

Tatum scored the most (121) points in four ECF games and is averaging 26.0 ppg through 14 playoff games.

#3, Jaylen Brown (+1000)

Jaylen Brown has arguably been the best player for the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, at least in stretches. He scored 119 points in the 4-0 sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the ECF.

Brown is an all-level scorer and boasts the skillset to score buckets in clutch situations. He has the athletic power to torment the rim along with the potential to knock down jump shots with efficiency.

#4, Kyrie Irving (+1200)

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has experience playing in the NBA Finals. He made one of the biggest shots in finals history when he knocked down a 3-pointer in Game 7 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Kyrie's handles and ability to finish at the rim is unrivaled. Along with his slick moves, He has the skillset to knock down midrange jumpers and 3-pointers at a high clip, especially in clutch situations.

Irving scored 135 points in the five Western Conference Finals games against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

#5, Kristaps Porzingis (+4000)

Kristaps Porzingis has played just four games in the playoffs. The Boston Celtics' versatile center missed the last two rounds with injury.

Porzingis is averaging 12.3 ppg in the playoffs. His ability to post up and score in the interior alongside his ability to screen and pop to the 3-point line and knock down jumpers makes him a big threat.