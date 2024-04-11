2024 NBA Playoffs picture: 3 teams that pose threat to New York Knicks' run for Eastern Conference Finals

Despite losing Julius Randle to injury, the New York Knicks have been carried by Jalen Brunson and their stellar team defense. The Knicks have already clinched a playoff position, and despite having three more games in the season, they may clinch the third seed in the East.

Jalen Brunson and co. are poised to have a deep playoff run. They have a star who is the focal point of their offense and have the right supporting cast around him.

However, nothing is guaranteed in the playoffs and an upset can come from anywhere. If the New York Knicks want to have a shot at the Eastern Conference Finals, these are the teams they need to watch out for.

3 teams that could stop the New York Knicks from making it into the Eastern Conference Finals

#1 Orlando Magic (1-3 regular season record)

The Orlando Magic could pull off a first-round upset

Depending on how the last few games of the season go, the New York Knicks could end up facing the Indiana Pacers, the Orlando Magic or the Philadelphia 76ers. Among these three teams, the Magic pose the biggest threat to the Knicks.

The Magic are a better-rated team defensively and they beat the Knicks three out of the four times they faced during the regular season. As such, it is fair to think that Orlando could pull off an upset if they face the Knicks.

#2 Milwaukee Bucks (2-2 regular-season record)

The Bucks could stop the Knicks in the second round

If the most likely scenario happens in the playoffs, which is the one where all the highest-seeded teams advance to the next round, then it will be the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks vs New York in the second round. As we saw in their regular-season series, this matchup can go both ways.

However, in the postseason, will the New York Knicks defense be able to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo with a highly motivated Damian Lillard at his side? Will Tom Thibodeau's tough defense be able to stop the Bucks' top-five-rated offense?

There are plenty of questions to answer if this matchup happens but one thing is for sure: the Bucks could prevent Jalen Brunson and his team from reaching the Conference Finals.

#3 Miami Heat

Miami might go on another post-season rampage

The Miami Heat could be a Play-in team again even if they win their last two games of the season, both against the Toronto Raptors. However, we have seen what they can do from this position before.

Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Heat are capable of performing at a higher level in the playoffs. In this scenario, they could advance to the playoffs as the seventh seed via the play-in tournament.

Then, they'll face the Bucks in the first round and upset them once again. After that, Butler and co. will face off against Brunson and his squad.

Yes, Miami lost twice in the regular season against this team. However, the Heat are a different beast in the postseason. They could make another deep run and upset every team while doing so, including the New York Knicks.