2025 Denver Nuggets playoff picture after win vs Rockets: Updated standings, schedule and more

The Denver Nuggets ended their six-game road trip against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Denver defeated the Rockets 116-111. This was a much-needed win as the Nuggets had lost two games in a row against the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers.

Nikola Jokic has been dealing with an ankle injury that has seen him miss Denver’s last four games. But, Jamal Murray came up big in his absence, recording 39 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

DeAndre Jordan who was filling in for Nikola Jokic had a great outing, recording 11 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists in the win. Russell Westbrook also had a good game and scored 14 points off the bench.

The Houston Rockets relied on Jaylen Green who scored 30 points despite going 8-22 from the field. Steven Adams was solid for Houston, recording 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Dillon Brooks also had a good game and recorded 21 points and three rebounds.

Following this win, the Nuggets are now 45-27 for the season. Let’s look at Denver’s updated playoff picture, updated standings, upcoming games, and more.

Denver Nuggets playoff picture: Updated standings

The Denver Nuggets remained third in the Western Conference following their win over the Houston Rockets. But, they are now one step closer to the top and just a game behind Houston for second. If the Nuggets don’t string some wins together, they’ll risk being caught by the LA Lakers who are a game behind them in fourth.

Western Conference standings (Image via NBA.com)

Denver needs to survive till Nikola Jokic returns from his ankle injury. The three-time MVP is expected to return to the lineup sometime during Denver’s upcoming five-game homestand.

Denver Nuggets playoff picture: Remaining schedule

Denver has 10 games left on its schedule, three of those will be played on the road. They will first kick off a five-game homestand against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. The team will then face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday and the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Following this, they have back-to-back games from April 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs. The Nuggets will then visit the Golden State Warriors on Friday and will return home to play against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Finally, Denver will visit the Kings on Wednesday and return home to play the Grizzlies on Friday. Their last game of the season will be played against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Denver Nuggets playoff picture: Potential first-round matchup

If the season ended today, the Denver Nuggets would face the Golden State Warriors in the first round. Jokic’s size will create a lot of matchup problems for the Dubs, but Stephen Curry and his Warriors can never be counted out.

The Nuggets have won both their games against the Warriors this season. In fact, they’ve won their last nine games against them, not dropping a single game since October 2022.

