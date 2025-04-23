2025 NBA Draft Order Odds: Top 5 projected lottery teams as Ace Bailey announces decision

The 2025 NBA draft was hit with big news Wednesday morning regarding Ace Bailey. Following one college season at Rutgers, the versatile forward has decided to make the jump to the pros.

Bailey, a 6-foot-10 forward, is projected to be one of the top picks in this upcoming draft. During his lone year in college, he averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.

As of now, Bailey and the rest of the top picks have no idea how things could play out. Cooper Flagg is widely expected to be taken first, but after that, there are countless ways the lottery will unfold.

Ahead of the May 12th NBA draft lottery, here is a look at some of the teams with the best odds to be picking near the top.

Top 5 teams with best NBA draft lottery odds

5) Philadelphia 76ers

Kicking things off is one of the most shocking teams to be in the NBA draft lottery, the Philadelphia 76ers. Less than a year from forming a big three, they have the fifth-best odds at being the No. 1 pick.

Landing with the Sixers will give one of these top picks a rare situation. Playing alongside multiple All-Stars, they'll be on a competitive team from day one.

4) New Orleans Pelicans

Another interesting team in the draft lottery is the New Orleans Pelicans. They have a 12.5% chance of picking first and a 48.1% chance of picking in the top four.

Armed with one of the NBA's most interesting talents in Zion Williamson, the Pelicans could be a desirable spot for Bailey and the other top prospects. If the All-Star forward can stay healthy, New Orleans has a cast of talent to compete in the Western Conference.

3) Charlotte Hornets

Rounding out the top three is the Charlotte Hornets. They aren't ready to compete right away like the previous teams, but the right young talent could change that moving forward.

Bailey is surely a prospect on the Hornets' radar heading into the draft. If they could select him, they'd have a pair of exciting wings to deploy alongside LaMelo Ball. A trio of Ball, Bailey and Brandon Miller has the size and versatility to thrive in the modern game.

2) Washington Wizards

Even though they retained their veteran talent at the trade deadline, the Washington Wizards are going through a youth movement. Adding Bailey would be big for them, as he'd make a fine addition to their young core.

In their rebuild, Washington has secured numerous promising prospects. Landing a prospect with a high ceiling like Bailey would instantly give them one of the NBA's most interesting batch of young talent.

1) Utah Jazz

Coming in at the top spot is the team with the league's worst record this season, the Utah Jazz. Alongside the Wizards and Hornets, they have a 14% chance of the top pick and a 52.1% chance of landing in the top four.

The Jazz have an All-Star-level player in Lauri Markkanen but are still collecting as much promising young talent as they can. Now with some of the best lottery odds, they have an opportunity to land a touted prospect who can lead the next phase of the franchise.

