2025 NBA Mock Draft: Duke teammates Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach close out the top 3  

A truly unfathomable trade deadline will shape the NBA landscape for years to come and that extends to the 2025 NBA Draft. Tons of picks exchanged hands and teams’ outlooks have changed, making it an excellent time for a new mock draft.

As usual, we determined the order via a Tankathon simulation. Selections will be made based on a mix of my personal opinions and mainstream draft consensus.

1. Utah Jazz - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 1

Despite all that changed over the last few weeks, Cooper Flagg’s status atop the 2025 draft hasn’t shifted. He’s continued to tear through the ACC even considering a few weaker scoring performances (by his standards). Even when Flagg can’t dominate games as a scorer, his defense, passing and energy always make a tangible difference. He’d finally grant the Utah Jazz another true franchise superstar to construct their future around.

2. Chicago Bulls - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Previous Mock Placement: 2

The lottery gods work in Chicago’s favor here, vaulting them up six spots to snag Dylan Harper. The Bulls are in desperate need of a true franchise-changing star and Harper can be that player. His special downhill driving combined with high-end finishing, playmaking and pull-up shooting give him true primary initiator potential at the NBA level. After so many years of shooting for the middle, all the Bulls need is a stroke of good luck to turn their franchise fortunes around.

NBA Lottery gods bless the Chicago Bulls with the 2nd pick and they land a future star in Dylan Harper. Pic Source: Imagn

3. Charlotte Hornets - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 6

After a shocking rescinding of Mark Williams’ trade to LA, the Hornets are back to square one at the center spot. Williams has shown promise, especially on offense, throughout his career, but his medicals must be truly damning. It would make sense for the Hornets to swing on another high ceiling big in Maluach. The 18-year-old giant has flashed high-level defensive tools throughout the season and the play-finishing and interior scoring upside to help him develop into a star at the pro level one day.

4. Philadelphia 76ers - Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Previous Mock Placement: 5

Philadelphia jumping into the top six means they’ll keep their pick this season and add another much-needed high-level talent. Joel Embiid’s health muddies the franchise’s long-term outlook, so they’ll draft the highest ceiling player on the board in Derik Queen. Queen just dominated Rutgers to the tune of 29 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists, showcasing his all-around potential. However, Queen is not a bulletproof prospect due to concerns around his motor and shooting, but the 76ers need to shoot for the upside here and the reward with Derik Queen is substantial.

5. Washington Wizards - Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Previous Mock Placement: 3

Falling to five would be a disappointment for Washington if they continue down this path, but Jakucionis is as good as consolation prizes come. Jakucionis, while he might not boast the upside of Flagg or Harper, has been one of the country’s best players as a freshman. His on-ball shooting and pick-and-roll brilliance could lead to a star initiator upside while his shooting and smarts add off-ball value. He has a chance to become Washington's next franchise centerpiece, even if it is a smaller chance than some in this draft.

6. New Orleans Pelicans - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Previous Mock Placement: 4

New Orleans lost Dejounte Murray for the season and traded away Brandon Ingram, signaling a desire to retool. Bailey isn’t a perfect fit for the Pelicans, but he’s too talented to pass on sliding to this point in the draft. Bailey’s elite shotmaking ceiling, especially off of the ball, and secondary rim will help him add value to the Pelicans. Zion Williamson’s presence will lessen his creation burden as well, which is Bailey’s main offensive area of concern.

7. Toronto Raptors - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Previous Mock Placement: 9

In typical Raptors fashion, Masai Ujiri built a roster full of lanky wings. Toronto still needs its lead guard of the future to pair with the likes of Ingram, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett. Fears has some of the highest initiator upside in the 2025 NBA draft class based on his elite advantage creation and passing upside. He’ll need to progress as a pull-up shooter and sharpen his decision-making chops, but Jeremiah Fears’ success at the college level as an 18-year-old high-usage guard points toward NBA success in the right environment.

8. Brooklyn Nets - VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Previous Mock Placement: 8

Edgecombe put a rocky start to his college career behind him, blossoming into the star many believed he would be in Big 12 play. He’s finally shooting the ball closer to how he did in high school, draining threes off of the catch and off of movement. That shooting paired with Edgecombe’s blinding athleticism makes for a high-upside, two-way package. The Nets more than anything need high-end talent in whatever form they can find it. Edgecombe likely wouldn’t slide this far in most drafts, but 2025 is a special case.

9. Portland Trail Blazers - Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Previous Mock Placement: 12

The Blazers are one of the NBA’s hottest teams, winning 10 of their last 12 games. They’ve built their team to this point on defense, so adding a dynamic scorer like Johnson to the fray makes sense. He won’t require the ball to thrive due to his off-ball shooting greatness, allowing him to slot next to Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe in the long term. A strong defensive environment like Portland could help Johnson hone his off-ball defense while adding huge value as a scorer.

The red-hot Trail Blazers could land Tre Johnson and change the fortune of their franchise sooner than later. Picture Source: Imagn

10. San Antonio Spurs - Collin Murray-Boyles, F/C, South Carolina

Previous Mock Placement: 7

San Antonio miraculously managed to acquire De’Aaron Fox at the deadline without parting with either of their lottery picks in 2025 or any of their most coveted young players. That will allow the Spurs tons of flexibility to add talent via trades or the draft. The Spurs still have an enormous hole in their frontcourt behind Victor Wembanyama, so adding a bruising big like Murray-Boyles makes sense. Wembanyama’s brilliance will help cover for Murray-Boyles’ shooting limitations while his special defense, elite interior scoring and passing can shine.

11. San Antonio Spurs - Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Previous Mock Placement: 13

The addition of Fox won’t help San Antonio’s lack of backcourt shooting much, so they’ll add a high-end off-ball shooter in Richardson with their second lottery pick. Richardson dominated Oregon in his first college start, showcasing the shotmaking, passing, slashing and defensive skills that have some scouts so optimistic about his future. Jase Richardson’s experience playing without the basketball will help him translate smoothly to the pros and assimilate into a system led by Wembanyama and Fox.

12. Houston Rockets - Kon Knueppel, F, Duke

Previous Mock Placement: 19

Houston’s been one of the best teams in the NBA this season despite their inconsistent defense and half-court offensive production. A poor shooting team would love to add a dynamic on and off-ball shotmaker like Knueppel, who adds even more on-ball value as a pick-and-roll operator. Athletic limitations may lessen Kon Knueppel’s potential for defensive and interior scoring impact, but the Rockets have the roster to cover up those weaknesses.

13. Atlanta Hawks - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

Previous Mock Placement: 10

Falling out of the top 12 sends Sacramento’s lottery pick to Atlanta through the Kevin Huerter trade. They still need more offensive production at guard beyond Trae Young and will add that by way of Philon, who has flashed NBA-level advantage creation and passing chops. He’s struggled in conference play to maintain his scoring volume and must improve as a shooter, but Philon’s scalability and defensive ability should attract Atlanta and help him contribute as his offense progresses.

14. Miami Heat - Nolan Traore, G, Saint Quentin

Previous Mock Placement: 17

The Heat gained a lottery pick as a result of the Jimmy Butler trade and snagged a falling Nolan Traore at the end of the lottery. Traore has struggled to score efficiently in the French League this season, but we shouldn’t ignore his dominance against his own age group and solid defense and playmaking against pros. Miami will need more star talent after Butler’s departure and Traore brings that star upside if he can improve as a shooter to capitalize on his potent downhill advantage creation.

15. Orlando Magic - Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Previous Mock Placement: 18

Orlando will look to boost its putrid offensive output in the offseason and Kam Jones will add instant offense as well as most players in this class. He’s become one of the country’s best players this season, dominating teams as a versatile shooter, high-volume passer and interior creator. Jones will help relieve the offensive burden on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, adding immediate production to a Magic team hoping to make a deep playoff run in the near future.

16. Oklahoma City Thunder - Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

Previous Mock Placement: 11

A team as deep and dangerous at the Thunder would love swinging on a high-ceiling wing in Penda. He’s one of the best defenders in the 2025 draft, shutting down French League offenses with his elite hands, movement skills and size. Penda will need to keep improving his shot and handle, but the Thunder can afford to wait on his development. In a few seasons, the Thunder could have another high-level rotation wing in Penda if his development breaks right.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves - Ben Saraf, G, Ulm

Previous Mock Placement: 21

Rob Dillingham looks like he’ll be a long-term backcourt contributor for the Wolves, but they still could use more offensive help, especially given Mike Conley’s decline. Saraf has been an effective floor general in the German league, tossing out dimes all over the floor and navigating to his spots with his fluid handle and burst. Saraf must keep improving as a shooter, interior scorer and defender, but his creation on the ball will boost a shaky Minnesota offense and help take some pressure off of Anthony Edwards.

18. Dallas Mavericks - Miles Byrd, F, San Diego State

Previous Mock Placement: 15

A Mavericks team now desperate to win now, will look to add any contributing talent they can find. Anthony Davis’s injury complicates that, but Dallas won’t ever complain about adding another two-way wing with the potential to contribute in the playoffs. Byrd is one of the best defenders in the country, especially off of the ball, but his movement shooting and manipulative off-ball passing make him a possible postseason needle mover.

The Dallas Mavericks want to win now and Miles Byrd will help in the post-Doncic era. Source: Imagn

19. Brooklyn Nets - Flory Bidunga, C, Kansas

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

The rebuilding Nets will continue prioritizing high-upside pieces, and Bidunga fits that description. During conference play, Bidunga was one of the best freshmen in the country, dominating as a shot blocker, perimeter defender, and interior scorer. He’s one of the best big-man athletes to enter the NBA in quite some time, giving him a chance to overcome his lack of size. Bidunga might elect to return to Kansas and boost his stock next season, but a strong pre-draft showing could convince him to test the NBA waters this season.

20. Oklahoma City Thunder - Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

Previous Mock Placement: 14

Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are finally both healthy at the same time, but the Thunder could still benefit from more reliable frontcourt depth. Sorber projects as a much more reliable option than anyone on OKC’s roster as a result of his excellent passing and ball skills for a center. He’s not the tallest or most explosive player, but Sorber’s excellent mobility and technique make him an impact defensive player. Sam Presti loves drafting highly productive, high-feel college players, making Sorber a logical Thunder pick.

21. Utah Jazz - Noa Essengue, F, Ulm

Previous Mock Placement: 27

After lucking into Cooper Flagg at the top of the draft, the Jazz continue to strengthen their porous defense. Essengue is the second-youngest player in the draft, born three days before Flagg, and sports an impressive defensive upside based on his elite size, length and mobility on the perimeter. Essengue’s offense is incredibly raw but his physical tools and production in a pro league as a teenage wing make him an intriguing upside bet for Utah here.

22. Indiana Pacers - Asa Newell, F/C, Georgia

Previous Mock Placement: 30

A slew of unfortunate injuries underscored Indiana’s constant need for frontcourt depth, making the ultra-productive Newell a logical fit at this point in the draft. He might not feature the upside of many players in this draft, but Newell’s paint scoring, rebounding and defensive play have made him a highly impactful freshman. On a team as offensively talented as Indqiana, Newell won’t have to create for himself or work hard to generate offense.

23. Atlanta Hawks - Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane

Previous Mock Placement: 20

Clint Capela’s decline has only heightened Atlanta’s need for size and interior defense at the center spot. Onyeka Okongwu is a strong offensive player, but his lack of height leads to unshakeable defensive gaps. ZIkarsky hasn’t lived up to expectations this season, but he’s still worth betting on given his elite size and shot-blocking potential, especially for a Trae Young-led offense that will feed him easy buckets.

24. Brooklyn Nets - Egor Demin, G, BYU

Previous Mock Placement: 25

Demin hasn’t maintained his elite production from early in the season, but he’s still one of the better passers in the draft given his vision, processing and height, even if scoring and creation threaten to hold him back. Shooting and athletic progression could help Demin develop into an NBA rotation connector wing and the Nets have the leeway to wait for that development.

25. Orlando Magic - Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

Previous Mock Placement: 32

It wouldn’t feel right to let the Magic leave this draft without drafting a Wolverine and Danny Wolf has played himself into the first-round conversation. The seven-footer handles with the fluidity and creativity of a guard and those ball skills, and passing upside make him an intriguing modern NBA fit. Orlando benefits greatly from its center depth and the team could look to add more depth here, especially given the injury history nearly all of their bigs carry.

26. Brooklyn Nets - Hugo Gonzalez, F, Real Madrid

Previous Mock Placement: 23

A team with as many picks as Brooklyn may turn to international talent willing to stash overseas to help conserve roster spots. Gonzalez hasn’t played consistent minutes this season with Madrid but has flashed his defensive potential, especially in his limited time. If everything breaks right, it’s easy to imagine Gonzalez developing into a sturdy rotation wing carried by his defense and powerful slashing.

27. Washington Wizards - Liam McNeeley, F, UConn

Previous Mock Placement: 22

The Wizards picked up another first-round pick this year in the Marcus Smart trade and will acquire a wing prospect in McNeeley who slipped farther than his talent suggests. Tall off-ball shooting wings like McNeeley are coveted assets in the modern NBA, especially ones with his sound decision-making. McNeeley might not have the highest ceiling, but he should contribute to winning early in his career.

28. Boston Celtics - Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

Previous Mock Placement: 33

Williams has been one of the better all-around players in college basketball this season. The Celtics love versatile players like him who can succeed with and without the basketball and ass value on both ends of the floor. An improved outside shot will only continue to unlock Williams’s impressive pick-and-roll passing and driving creation.

29. Phoenix Suns - Alex Condon, C, Florida

Previous Mock Placement: 59

It’s tough to discern a direction for a Phoenix team that ended up selling at the deadline, but adding more rotation talents like Condon will help regardless. Condon has broken out this season for a strong Florida team, offering impressive ball skills, passing and shot-blocking at the center spot. Oso Ighodaro has been a solid contributor for the Suns as a rookie, but they’ll need to keep bolstering their interior rotation.

30. Los Angeles Clippers - Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

Previous Mock Placement: 16

A Clippers team that wins with defense would benefit from another dynamic offensive talent like Fland. Fland’s season-ending thumb injury has complicated his future and might lead him to return to Arkansas for another season, but his talent with the ball in his hands is undeniable. Fland’s size will cause problems on defense and as a paint scorer, but this Clipper team would love to add a guard with his elite handling creation and shotmaking potential.

Full Order for the First Round of the 2025 NBA Mock Draft

Projected pick Player Team 1 Cooper Flagg Utah Jazz 2 Dylan Harper Chicago Bulls 3 Khaman Maluach Charlotte Hornets 4 Derik Queen Philadelphia 76ers 5 Kaspar Jakucionis Washington Wizards 6 Ace Bailey New Orleans Pelicans 7 Jeremiah Fears Toronto Raptors 8 VJ Edgecombe Brooklyn Nets 9 Tre Johnson Portland Trailblazers 10 Collin Murray-Boyles San Antonio Spurs 11 /Jase Richardson San Antonio Spurs 12 Kon Knueppel Houston Rockets 13 Labaron Phillon Atlanta Hawks 14 Nolan Traore Miami Heat 15 Kam Jones Orlando Magic 16 Noah Penda Oklahoma City Thunder 17 Ben Saraf Minnesota Timberwolves 18 Miles Byrd Dallas Mavericks 19 Flory Bidunga Brooklyn Nets 20 Thomas Sorber Oklahoma City Thunder 21 Noah Essengue Utah Jazz 22 Asa Newell Indiana Pacers 23 Rocco Zikarsky Atlanta Hawks 24 Egor Demin Brooklyn Nets 25 Danny Wolf Orlando Magic 26 Hugo Gonzalez Real Madrid 27 Liam McNeeley Washington Wizards 28 Darrion Williams Boston Celtics 29 Alex Condon Phoenix Suns 30 Boogie Fland Los Angeles Clippers

31. Minnesota Timberwolves - Ian Jackson, G, North Carolina

Previous Mock Placement: 31

The Wolves continue to prioritize offense in the second round, adding a dynamic freshman scorer in Ian Jackson. His development as a shooter makes his NBA outlook much clearer in combination with his excellent handle and skill with the ball. Jackson projects to slot in as a complementary offensive player, perfect for this Minnesota team.

Minnesota Timberwolves kick off round 2 with Ian Jackson. Picture Source: Imagn

32. Sacramento Kings - Rasheer Fleming, F, St. Joseph’s

Previous Mock Placement: 34

The Kings badly need frontcourt defensive help and didn’t make any moves at the deadline to address this need. Fleming must continue proving himself a reliable outside shooter, but his incredible size, length, explosion and range make him a highly valuable defensive talent. His presence would help lessen the burden on Sacramento’s frontcourt defenders.

33. Charlotte Hornets - Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State

Previous Mock Placement: 24

Clifford continues to put together a strong all-around season, especially considering his solid shooting projection. The defensive-minded wing brings handling and manipulative passing skills that most 3-and-D wings don’t. Nique's defensive play and feel for the game would help cover two enormous holes on Charlotte’s current roster.

34. Philadelphia 76ers - Alex Karaban, F, UConn

Previous Mock Placement: 35

The 76ers keep Karaban on the East Coast, adding another high-level wing shooter to their roster. Despite the need for a retool, the 76ers will hope to remain competitive and high-feel shooting players like Karaban will help them achieve that goal. Karaban’s defensive improvement this season provides more optimism around his NBA projection on that end of the floor.

35. Boston Celtics - Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn

Previous Mock Placement: 28

Kristaps Porzingis’ injury history and Al Horford’s age will make maintaining center depth a key goal for the Celtics. Broome, arguably the best player in college basketball, should contribute immediately as a result of his high feel, paint scoring and defensive ability. The Celtics adding more capable rotation pieces who can contribute early will likely be a priority for them as they look to extend their championship window.

36. Charlotte Hornets - Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State

Previous Mock Placement: 38

The Hornets have neglected to prioritize smart, high-feel basketball players in favor of toolsy projects, leading to plenty of busts and disappointments. Some of that swinging for tools is necessary, but Charlotte drafting Watkins will help remedy this. Watkins operates as a lead initiator for Florida state but should scale down nicely into a complementary role at the NBA level as a slashing-focused defensive wing.

37. Detroit Pistons - Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Previous Mock Placement: 29

Detroit’s lack of offensive creation outside of Cade Cunningham has limited them this season, especially after Jaden Ivey’s season-ending injury. Pettiford’s height will make his NBA translation harder, but he’s undeniably one of the draft’s best offensive talents with the off-ball shooting, pick-and-roll passing and scoring craft to carve an NBA career.

38. Brooklyn Nets - Anthony Robinson II, Guard, Missouri

Previous Mock Placement: 26

A Brooklyn team with more picks than they can realistically use will add as much high-upside talent as possible. Robinson sports that upside given his impressive intersection of passing skill, touch, driving creation and defensive tools. He might not contribute to winning for a few seasons but Robinson has the makings of a 2-way guard contributor if his development breaks his way.

39. Toronto Raptors - Bennett Stirtz, G, Drake

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

Stirtz, a D2 transfer to Drake, burst onto the scene as one of college basketball’s best players. The 6’4 guard is a unique talent, playing nearly all of his team’s minutes as a lead pick and roll handler. He boasts some of the draft’s highest feel for the game and handling skills while contributing on defense. Shooting progression could help Stirtz develop into an NBA rotation guard or even more and the Raptors are the perfect team to swing on a player like him.

40. San Antonio Spurs - Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

Previous Mock Placement: 36

San Antonio adds another cost-controlled contributor in Chaz Lanier, who has been one of college basketball’s best scorers this season. His size and shooting should allow him to fit off of the ball in an NBA offense immediately. He doesn’t score at the rim often, but Lanier won’t have to create much offense by himself on a team like the Spurs.

41. Oklahoma City Thunder - Will Riley, F, Illinois

Previous Mock Placement: 37

The second round is the perfect time to take chances on talented young players who fall like Will Riley. The 6’8 wing will require tons of physical development, but shotmakers as gifted as him are worth dart throws at this stage of the draft. The Thunder could still benefit from more volume shooting and can wait on Riley to improve his body before relying on him.

42. Orlando Magic - Xaivian Lee, G, Princeton

Previous Mock Placement: 50

Lee is one of the most electric offensive talents in the draft. Similar to Kam Jones, who Orlando drafted in the top 15, Lee’s blend of ball-handling, on and off-ball shotmaking and passing chops make him a possible NBA guard. His size and strength could limit his translation, but Lee’s offensive talent is well worth a second-round swing for the Magic.

43. Golden State Warriors - Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB

Previous Mock Placement: 49

After trading for Jimmy Butler, the Warriors will want to add as many rotation contributors as they can find. Lendeborg should contribute to winning in a smaller role early in his career, feasting on the defensive end especially. His improved shooting and ball skills throughout his career make his offensive translation look a bit smoother.

Warriors could get a good rotation piece in Yaxel Lendeborg to fit Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry - Source: Imagn

44. Washington Wizards - Drake Powell, F, North Carolina

Previous Mock Placement: 44

Powell has plenty of developing to do, mostly on the offensive end, but his defensive upside and athletic tools make him a perfect swing for a rebuilding Washington team. If Powell can develop a reliable shot and tighten his handle, it’s easy to imagine a player as talented as him developing into a solid NBA contributor.

45. Chicago Bulls - Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Previous Mock Placement: 39

Thiero has broken out in his first season at Arkansas, skyrocketing his scoring production while thriving on the defensive end as always. He’ll need to improve his jumper to thrive on the wing at the NBA level, but Thiero’s athletic tools could lead to significant two-way upside as a versatile defender and a power driver.

46. Washington Wizards - Sergio De Larrea, G, Valencia

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

A team with as many picks as the Wizards will likely want to use some on international talent like De Larrea to stash overseas. De Larrea has been an excellent youth-level player for years now and is an efficient scorer and high-end shooter with some passing chops that could develop into a versatile NBA guard.

47. Washington Wizards - Michael Ruzic, F, Joventut

Previous Mock Placement: 51

Continuing the second-round international theme, the Wizards add a promising stretch big prospect in Ruzic. The forward has proven himself a reliable floor spacer with interior defensive upside as a shot blocker and paint defender, making him a worthwhile two-way big-man bet at this point in the draft.

48. Utah Jazz - Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

The Saint Mary’s transfer has helped Iowa State become one of the best teams in the country. His elite on and off-ball defense coupled with strong rebounding, passing and occasional scoring outbursts make him an intriguing NBA forward bet for defense-needy teams like the Jazz.

49. Cleveland Cavaliers - Ryan KCalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Previous Mock Placement: 47

The Cavs feature the best center duo in the NBA with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen but don’t have any reliable bigs behind them. Kalkbrenner will contribute solid rotation minutes the second he steps on the NBA floor and should add more paint defensive, shot-blocking, screening and interior scoring to Cleveland’s frontcourt rotation.

50. Utah Jazz - Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpjia Ljubljana

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

Utah Jazz will want to use at least one of their picks on a stash candidate and 18-year-old Joan Beringer fits the bill. The French big man is an impressive defensive talent with mobility and explosion who Utah can wait to develop and see if he can work himself into an NBA contributor in the near future.

51. Los Angels Clippers - Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

Previous Mock Placement: 46

Behind Ivica Zubac, the Clippers are starved for center depth. Raynaud makes sense as a flier late in the draft as a skilled seven-footer who can shoot threes and protect the rim. Tall, shooting centers who block shots often receive NBA chances and Raynaud has the two-way talent to stick in a rotation.

52. Indiana Pacers - Javon Small, G, West Virginia

Previous Mock Placement: n/a

Small has broken out this season for West Virginia as one of the best guards in college basketball. He’s a dynamic pull-up shooter with enough speed to get downhill and could help boost Indiana’s backcourt depth. Most critically for the Pacers, Small is a menacing defender who shuts down the ball and generates turnovers with his great hands.

53. Los Angeles Lakers - Tomislav Ivisic, C, Illinois

Previous Mock Placement: 45

After the Mark Williams trade fell through, the Lakers remain in desperate need of center depth. Ivisic has proven himself a viable stretch big this season for the Illini, adding some basic dribbling, hub passing and shot-blocking flashes to complement his shooting.

LA Lakers take another Eastern European origin player for the Luka Doncic era - Source: Imagn

54. Memphis Grizzlies - Milan Momcilovic, F, Iowa State

Previous Mock Placement: 43

Momcilovic could help Memphis fill the void on the wing left by Jake LaRavia after his trade to the Kings. Momcilovic isn’t a great athlete, but he’s a legitimately special shooter for his height who deserves an NBA shot given the value of smart shotmakers with real size like him.

55. Phoenix Suns - Mark Sears, G, Alabama

Previous Mock Placement: 42

Even deep in the second round, the Suns will try their hardest to land rotation contributors. Sears will battle the same obstacles most small guards do, but he’s one of the more talented offensive players in the country and his blend of shooting, passing and advantage creation could help him stick in the NBA.

56. New York Knicks - RJ Luis, F, St. John’s

Previous Mock Placement: 55

Late in the second round is the ideal time to take chances on wings like Luis with major flaws. His lack of 3-point shooting will make his translation challenging. But Luis is a funky creator with real scoring, passing and defensive ability who could stick in the league if his jumper progresses.

57. Orlando Magic - Dink Pate, G, Capitanes

Previous Mock Placement: 57

Tall pick-and-roll operators like Pate can develop into solid NBA players, especially ones with size like Pate has. He has a long way to go in developing his athleticism and decision-making, but he’d be a worthwhile player to bet on late in the second round.

Orlando Magic take a big swing at Dink Pate late in the 2nd round of the 2025 NBA Mock Draft. Source: Imagn

58. Cleveland Cavaliers - Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

Previous Mock Placement: 54

Clayton Jr. has been one of the best shooters in the country throughout his career, providing him a floor as a possible pro prospect. Clayton Jr.’s size and lack of creation juice could limit him but players with his shooting, feel for the game and on-ball defense can find rotation slots in the NBA.

59. Houston Rockets - Chad Baker-Mazara, F, Auburn

Previous Mock Placement: 48

Baker-Mazara will turn 26 during his rookie season, which understandably will lower his stock. He’s still an incredibly talented player who deserves NBA looks though given his excellent shooting and improved driving skill on the wing.

Full order for the Second Round of 2025 NBA Mock Draft

Projected pick Player Team 31 Ian Jackson Minnesota Timberwolves 32 Rasheer Fleming Sacramento Kings 33 Nique Clifford Charlotte Hornets 34 Alex Karaban Philadelphia 76ers 35 Johni Broome Boston Celtics 36 Jamir Watkins Charlotte Hornets 37 Tahaad Pettiford Detroit Pistons 38 Anthony Robinson II Brooklyn Nets 39 Bennett Stirtz Toronto Raptors 40 Chaz Lanier San Antonio Spurs 41 Will Riley Oklahoma City Thunder 42 Xaivian Lee Orlando Magic 43 Yaxel Lendeborg Golden State Warriors 44 Drake Powell Washington Wizards 45 Adou Thiero Chicago Bulls 46 Sergio De Larrea Washington Wizards 47 Michael Ruzic Washington Wizards 48 Joshua Jefferson Utah Jazz 49 Ryan Kalkbrenner Cleveland Cavaliers 50 Joan Beringer Utah Jazz 51 Maxime Raynaud Los Angeles Clippers 52 Javon Small Indiana Pacers 53 Tomislav Ivisic Los Angeles Lakers 54 Milan Momcilovic Memphis Grizzlies 55 Mark Sears Phoenix Suns 56 RJ Luis New York Knicks 57 Dink Pate Orlando Magic 58 Walton Clayton Jr. Cleveland Cavaliers 59 Chad Baker-Mazara Houston Rockets

