Greatness stands out, which is why former NBA player Pau Gasol has taken the time to congratulate tennis superstar Rafael Nadal on his latest achievement. The former LA Lakers big man racked up back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010 and knows a thing or two about winning. Gasol was full of praise for his fellow Spanish national, who has had a stellar career in tennis.

Nadal has just set a new record with his 21st Grand Slam title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in a fiery tie. With this victory, he becomes the only player in tennis history with 21 Grand Slam titles. Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer both have 20 Grand Slam titles.

Following the feat, Gasol took to Twitter to celebrate with the record-setting tennis star. Gasol also talked about Nadal's legacy every other day.

"21 Grand Slams, which are nothing compared to the legacy that you enlarge day by day. Congratulations, Rafael Nadal!!!"

It is doubly impressive to see Nadal return from a foot injury that kept him out throughout the second half of 2021. Although people were skeptical about his fitness level, he showed that he still has it in him.

It is beautiful to see Gasol reach out to Nadal to show his support. That kind of coming together was on full display yesterday when the NBA world showed their support for Tom Brady's reported retirement. Solidarity across sports is a welcome development, as athletes are paying more interest to others outside their sports.

Pau Gasol had a successful NBA career

Pau Gasol #16 of the San Antonio Spurs

In 2001 Pau Gasol was selected third overall in the NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks with the 3rd overall pick but his rights were traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Pau Gasol hit the ground running in his rookie season, starting in all but three games for the Grizzlies. That season, he averaged 17.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.1 blocks, and was awarded the 2002 Rookie of the Year for his brilliance.

A few years down the line, Gasol ended up with the Lakers, and the rest is history. He developed a wonderful relationship with the legendary Kobe Bryant on and off the court. He also played a critical role in helping the team win two NBA titles during his time in LA.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports 24



The Lakers will retire Pau Gasol's jersey 1624The Lakers will retire Pau Gasol's jersey 16 💜 24 The Lakers will retire Pau Gasol's jersey https://t.co/7eBXdwo0x4

Gasol did not play for the majority of the 2019-29 season due to a foot injury, after which he soon retired following 18 years of scintillating performances.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Spanish center also made many appearances for his country, helping them win several medals. He won one gold medal at the 2006 FIBA World Cup, three Olympic medals (two silver and a bronze), and three EuroBasket titles.

Edited by David Nyland