3 active players to score 25,000 NBA career points ft. James Harden

James Harden made history during the LA Clippers versus Golden State Warriors matchup on Thursday by becoming the 24th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points. "The Beard" came into the contest with 24,980 points and hit the milestone as he surpassed the 20-point mark. He finished his evening with 28 points, seven rebounds and 15 assists as the Clippers trounced Golden State 121-113 at the Crypto.com Arena.

Harden joins the elite list of players and now trails LA Lakers legend Jerry West (25,192 points) and Indiana Pacers superstar Reggie Miller (25,279). The mercurial guard is also the only active player in the list of Top 25 players who have gone past the 25,000 points mark.

Here's a look at the two other active players in the league along with James Harden who have surpassed the 25,000-point mark, and have cemented themselves in the pantheon of greats:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 active players who have vaulted 25,000 points in the NBA ft. James Harden

#3. James Harden - 25,008 points

James Harden might not be the force that he was during his MVP season with the Houston Rockets, but the 34-year-old has still proved to be a force in the league. He led the NBA in assists last year, and now he added another landmark achievement to his CV after joining the LA Clippers' ranks.

Harden and LA came into the game against the Warriors on a five-game winning streak. He has been a key part of that, making plays for himself and the team shooters, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

#2. Kevin Durant - 27,508 points

Phoenix Suns forward and 2x NBA champion Kevin Durant entered into the record books earlier this season when he broke into the Top 10 point scorers of all time. Despite losing 119-110 to the Denver Nuggets, the prolific shooter surpassed Moses Malone and is now the only active player alongside LeBron James in the Top 10.

Durant was acquired by the Suns in a blockbuster trade last season to team up with Devin Booker and give Phoenix a legitimate shot at winning their maiden championship. The summer saw them land Bradley Beal in another mammoth trade to further bolster their chances of winning the title. Now, it remains to be seen if the superteam can achieve that objective.

#1. LeBron James - 39,234 points

At 38, and soon to be 39 this month, LeBron James is defying father time in the NBA by continuing to be the force that he has always been in his last 20 years in the league. The forward and four-time NBA champion surpassed 39,000 points earlier this season to further put distance between him and any active player with the intention of catching up to him in the future.

The LA Lakers have been one of the teams looked at as bonafide title contenders this season. With smart roster moves and a healthy James and Anthony Davis, they will fancy their chances of winning the title, especially after winning the NBA In-Season Tournament.