3 adjustments Milwaukee Bucks must make to bounce back against Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of 2021 NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks received a 118-105 beating at the hands of the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals on Tuesday. It was the kind of defeat that reminded fans of the lack of in-game adjustments that have plagued the Bucks since coach Mike Budenholzer took charge.

Chris Paul led the way for the Phoenix Suns with a 32-point effort to go along with nine assists and four rebounds. He made 12 of 19 field goals and 4 of 7 from the three-point arc, dissecting the Milwaukee Bucks defense like they were amateurs.

For Game 2, Budenholzer and his coaching staff have to ensure that Paul and the Phoenix‌ ‌Suns‌‌ don’t catch them unprepared again on Thursday. Though having Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor was inspiring (he had 20 points, 17 rebounds and four assists), even his presence wasn’t enough to keep the Suns from being effective inside and outside the painted area.

Here are 3 adjustments that the Milwaukee Bucks need to make to win against the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals:

#1 Milwaukee Bucks should take Phoenix Suns center away from the paint

The Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton #22 puts up a shot over the Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker #17

Of all the advantages that the Milwaukee Bucks had over the Phoenix Suns before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it was their size that was supposed to make a difference in their favor. However, Deandre Ayton dunked his way to 22 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as the Bucks made him look like the second coming of Shaquille O’Neal.

The Phoenix Suns scored more points in the paint, 44-42, and were only outrebounded by the Milwaukee Bucks by four boards, 47-43. The Bucks secured 38 defensive rebounds while giving up six offensive boards, which is a promising sign. However, Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton have to push their advantage on the glass.

Lopez nailed a couple of three-pointers in Game 1. If the Bucks can get Ayton out of the paint, it should allow Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday free rein inside. This could give them more offensive rebounding and second-chance opportunities while also taking higher-percentage shots.

