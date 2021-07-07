"I thought I was going to be out for a year" - Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up on knee injury after Milwaukee Bucks' loss in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo was a surprise starter for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix‌ ‌Suns‌‌ on Tuesday.

After losing to the Suns 118-105, the two-time MVP opened up about his fears after suffering a hyperextended knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

"I haven't watched the clip, but when it happened, I thought I would be out for a year,” Antetokounmpo said in the postgame press conference. “So, I’m just happy that two games later I’m back."

The Milwaukee Bucks forward's status was upgraded twice in one day. He was doubtful to play 24 hours before Game 1 but was listed as questionable hours later. Then, about an hour before tip-off, the 26-year-old was deemed available to play.

“I was determined to play, I felt good,” Antetokounmpo said. “My knee, definitely no pain, the swelling was down. So I said, ‘Ok, I’m good to go.”

In 35 minutes for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 20 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

The Greek Freak in his Finals debut:



20 PTS | 17 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/w7sKKYgI49 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 7, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo reiterates that he had no pain during Game 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 brings the ball up court

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s quick recovery had one reporter questioning the Milwaukee Bucks star’s statement about having no pain in his left knee. The Greek Freak was gracious in his response and assured everyone that his knee was holding up well.

“I’m trying my best here not to be negative about my knee, but I will say one more time that my knee felt good,” Antetokounmpo insisted. “Obviously, when you go and play a game, you never know what’s going to happen.”

More than anything, Giannis Antetokounmpo was focused on being able to play and wasn’t worried about his knee at all.

“I’m just happy that I’m out there and I’m able to help my teammates in any way possible and participate in the NBA Finals, my first NBA Finals,” Antetokounmpo explained. I’m just trying to put my attention on that and not on if my knee hurts.

“At the end of the day I’m out there. I feel good. I don’t feel pain. I can run. I can jump. I can set screens. I can rebound the ball and I can do stuff. I’m good. I’m happy. I’m happy that I’m out there.”

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s assurances that he felt fine, there were some instances when his movements on the court cast doubts on observers. After an incredible chase-down block on Mikal Bridges in the first half, the former Defensive Player of the Year appeared to hobble immediately after the play. However, he quickly brushed it off and continued playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

We’ll have to wait and see if there are any lingering effects on Giannis Antetokounmpo after playing in Game 1.

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 at the Phoenix Suns Arena on Thursday.

