5 reasons why Phoenix Suns won 118-105 against Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of 2021 NBA Finals

The Phoenix‌ ‌Suns‌‌ ‌took Game 1 of the NBA Finals from the Milwaukee Bucks with a 118-105 victory at Phoenix Suns Arena on Tuesday.

Chris Paul made his NBA Finals debut with a sensational performance on both ends of the court. After a slow start, he found his groove in the second quarter and never looked back, registering 32 points, nine assists and four rebounds. The Phoenix Suns guard dominated his matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday, who struggled with his shot (4-of-14 for 10 points).

The Milwaukee Bucks got a boost prior to the game when it was announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo would play despite suffering a hyperextended left knee a week ago. He was doubtful a day earlier and was questionable hours before the game.

Antetokounmpo had 20 points and 17 rebounds in his own debut Finals game, but it was Khris Middleton who led the Milwaukee Bucks with 29 points.

Here are 5 reasons why the Phoenix Suns won against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals:

#1 Phoenix Suns took advantage of Brook Lopez mismatch

Devin Booker and Chris Paul often took turns to beat Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez off the dribble.

The switch allowed the Phoenix Suns to either score immediately on possession or to initiate ball movement (more on this later), which would lead to a score.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer waited until the fourth quarter to make the adjustment by sitting Lopez, but it was too late by then.

#2 Phoenix Suns caused Milwaukee Bucks turnovers, beat them in transition

Turnovers were a problem for the Milwaukee Bucks, with eight of them coming in the first half as the Phoenix Suns forced them to cough up the ball with suffocating defense.

Though they trimmed their turnovers down to just six in the second half, the Bucks still allowed the Suns to score often in transition (20 points on fastbreaks).

Deandre Ayton was exceptional in transition for the Phoenix Suns, moving down the lane to receive a pass from teammates and get easy baskets with no bigs in the middle.

