3 areas where Boston Celtics improved in the 2021 NBA offseason

Franchises have had enough time to build their rosters ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, with the Boston Celtics taking full advantage of that to rebuild their roster. In a bid to have a fighting chance in the Eastern Conference and continue their outstanding postseason run, the Celtics have surrounded their core players with elite talent.

Although the Boston Celtics have not been successful in the NBA playoffs in recent years, postseason qualification has given the fans something to cheer about. The last time the Celtics won the championship was in 2008 during the dominant Kevin Garnett era. Since then, the C's have failed to win their 18th NBA championship.

Coming out as champions of the East in the 2022 playoffs will be a tedious challenge. That could especially be the case against a Brooklyn Nets roster that is stacked with world-class players. But the Boston Celtics have built a team that can at least compete. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still on their roster, it would be unwise to completely rule out the C's.

Despite the improvements the Boston Celtics have made during the offseason, it is difficult to see them as championship contenders, though. They have a very young core whose athleticism might pay dividends, but the team lacks the experience needed to win a championship.

Nevertheless, it will be exciting to see how things pan out when the season commences. Tatum will still be expected to lead the team, as he is their best chance of reaching and making a deep run in the playoffs. Given the changes in management and roster, there could be different results and lineups during the 2021-22 season.

On that note, here are the three areas the Boston Celtics improved in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#3 The Boston Celtics traded for Al Horford

Al Horford will make a return to the Boston Celtics.

The center position was one the Boston Celtics needed to give priority to, and they did just that. Although Tristan Thompson provided aggressiveness in the paint, he is not a stellar two-way big man like Al Horford.

Horford's reunion with the Boston Celtics could undoubtedly provide better results for the C's in terms of protecting the paint and rebounding. Although he is not the most athletic, his high IQ and understanding of the fundamentals could prove beneficial.

With Robert Williams still on the Boston Celtics' roster, the youngster could develop into a dominant center, as he will be privileged to learn under one of the league's premier big men.

