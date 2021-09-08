3 Areas where the Milwaukee Bucks improved in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks seized their first NBA Championship in 50 years, when they beat the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the 2021 NBA Finals. It was a historic year for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the entire franchise, topped by a Larry O'Brien trophy and a championship parade in the Deer District.

Though some might argue that they didn't have to go through the toughest competition that the league has to offer, that is a debate best left untouched. The Milwaukee Bucks finished the regular season as the East's 3rd seed with an impressive 46-26 win-loss record. They then beat Miami, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Phoenix in the postseason, on their way to winning the title.

Leading the @Bucks to their first Championship since 1971... relive Giannis Antetokounmpo's TOP 10 PLAYS from the NBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/HpmxLeot6I — NBA (@NBA) July 23, 2021

Despite being the defending champs heading into next season, the Milwaukee Bucks front office has made some seismic moves to reinvigorate the existing lineup. Let's take a look at the three areas where they made significant strides during the 2021 offseason.

#1 The Milwaukee Bucks hold on to their new-found heart and hustle

Portis was an incredible contributor off the bench.

Bobby Portis is the kind of player that you hate to play against, but would love to have on your team. He gets under the skin of opponents, keeps the crowd involved and gets timely buckets down the stretch.

During his first year with the Milwaukee Bucks, the 25-year-old averaged 11.7 points and 7.1 boards per game, shooting over 55% from the field.

His hustle and heart were often the key difference makers in clutch playoff situations for the Bucks. When the Greek Freak got hurt against the Atlanta Hawks, Portis stepped up to clock 22 points in Game 6 and close out the series. He is an instant fan favorite and, to their merry delight, has the ability to opt out of his contract next season for an even greater payday.

Now that PJ Tucker and the Milwaukee Bucks haven't been able to agree to a contract agreement, the hard-nosed style of play will most certainly live on through Portis' antics. Tucker - who will turn 36 soon - signed a 2-year, $15 million deal with the Miami heat.

