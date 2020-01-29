3 areas where the Los Angeles Lakers need to improve in the 2nd half of the NBA season

The Los Angeles Lakers are 36-9 this season in the NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the NBA in the first half of the season. They have a 36-9 record and are the best team in the Western Conference.

LeBron James has been absolutely sensational for the Lakers. He is the leader in assists and is contending for another MVP this season. James is averaging 25 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game for the season.

Anthony Davis is also supporting the King in plenty of ways. He leads the Lakers in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. Davis is the prime candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award and is also a contender for the NBA MVP award.

The Lakers have most of the things in place to win the championship this season. However, there are still some areas which require improvement. Here are the top three areas where the Lakers should improve.

#3 Free throw accuracy

Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks

The Lakers are one of the worst teams when it comes to free throw shooting in the NBA. They shoot only around 73% from the FT line and are the 26th ranked team when it comes to FT shooting.

The Lakers are ranked #1 when it comes to field goal percentage. They are a great offensive team and have tremendous offensive firepower. But they need to work on their shooting from the charity stripe.

James is shooting below 70% from the FT line. Dwight Howard is shooting below 50% and teams have even tried to go with the Hack the Dwight strategy to disrupt the momentum of the Lakers. In close games, free throw shooting makes the difference. It is also the easiest way to score points in today's NBA.

