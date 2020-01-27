Looking at Kobe Bryant's top 5 achievements in the NBA

Suryaraj Jain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

27 Jan 2020, 17:07 IST SHARE

Kobe Bryant

NBA legend and hall-of-famer Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday after a tragic helicopter accident in California. The news certainly broke the hearts of NBA fans around the world and celebrities.

Bryant was 41 years old at the time of his demise and is considered one of the most respected people to play in the NBA after accomplishing so much throughout his 20 years in the league. Kobe is a 5-time NBA Champion, 2-time NBA Finals MVP, 2008 NBA league MVP, 18-time NBA All-Star, 11-time All-NBA first team nominee, and more.

Outside of the league, Bryant was coaching his daughter's basketball team and helping the community in California. He was seen at several Los Angeles Lakers games, supporting the team that he spent his entire 20-year career with. He was known as the "Black Mamba" on the court since he was a very quick and aggressive player on the court.

Prayers and words of comfort are being sent to Bryant's family. We will all be in mourning for the rest of the season, our thoughts are with his family and the others who passed away in the accident.

In this article, we will take a look at some top achievements for one of the best players to hit the court.

#5 Having the 5th highest sneaker deal

Boston Celtics v New Orleans Pelicans

Now with his passing, NBA players were certainly be honoring him by wearing his sneakers on the court. Previously, I had discussed in an article about the five biggest sneaker deals amongst NBA players. Kobe Bryant's sneaker deal landed at number 5 on the list according to Forbes.

Before joining forces with Nike, Bryant previously released shoes with Adidas first in 1997. He joined Nike in 2005 and announced the Air Zoom Kobe I as his first collaboration with Nike. It was certainly a surprise to see Kobe's shoes at number 5, especially considering the following he has from fans. Either way, now fans will commemorate Kobe by wearing his signature shoes.

1 / 3 NEXT