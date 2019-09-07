NBA Shoes: 5 Biggest sneaker deals in NBA history

Kobe Bryant at the 2019 US Open

The NBA and its link with famous shoe deals isn't new. In fact, the best players in the NBA invariably have a deal with a major brand for signature shoes. With the value of contract increasing each year, we see record-setting numbers for several players, including players such as Golden State Warriors' point guard Stephen Curry, Houston Rockets' point guard Russell Westbrook, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, and many more.

For most of these players, their contracts aren't their only source of income. From brand advertising, to events, and even their own products, the players certainly pocket quite a lot.

Yet, one of the biggest ways these players make money is from sneaker deals. When we think about basketball shoes, several brands come to our minds and here are the top 5 players who have pocketed the costliest contracts through their sneaker deals.

#5 Kobe Bryant (Nike)

Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls

A Hall-of-Famer, MVP, Champion, and All-Star Kobe Bryant lands at No.5 on the list, which is a bit of a surprise. Keep in mind though, he hasn't been with Nike since he began his career in the NBA. His first pair of shoes was in association with Adidas in 1997, who continued to release shoes including the KB8 and THE KOBE. Bryant later joined forces with Nike in 2005, releasing the Air Zoom Kobe I as his first signature shoe with the brand.

Since then, he continued to release more shoes, with the latest pair being the Kobe A.D. While he is no longer in the league, he has made a huge influence on the basketball community both on and off the court. According to Forbes, Bryant earned $16 million in sneaker deals.

