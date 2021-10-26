3 best centers aged 25 or under right now in NBA's Western Conference

The NBA has been home to some of the best basketballers to ever play the game. Over time the game has gone through evolution and restructuring. The recent shift from a paint-centric game to a three-point influenced game is a recent example.

There has been no shortage of world-class centers in the history of the NBA, however, in time, the position found itself in a dangerous place in recent times.

The technicality of the center has come into question and its nature ridiculed. Centers were mostly projected to be towering figures, in charge of dominating the paint. Though they contributed to the general play in total, their role was pretty much sidelined in the paint. Centers were traditionally known for dominating the low post for scoring chances in light of an attack and clearing shots at the rim when in defense.

They were considered old school and incompatible with the modern-day game. That had many teams focusing on activities beyond the arc, such as the aforementioned three-point shooting. The position steadily lost its importance and was seen to be going extinct.

But like everything else, the position itself has undergone rapid development. A new generation of NBA players seem to have breathed new life into the prestigious position. The young players are revolutionizing how the position is played, and what it means to be a center.

Top three centers in the NBA Western Conference right now aged 25 and below

Though centers continue to still be one of the most physically demanding positions in the NBA, with the sole purpose of performing in the paint. Their influence has not been limited to that. The emergence of players such as Nikola Jokic has seen the position go under strict reforms. Centers are now asked to contribute more to the offensive flow of the game, often taking on playmaking duties.

Many centers are now asked to possess different set skills and contribute to the possession of teams. With centers now able to help the team with points from outside the arc, dictating games from deep, whilst also protecting the defense. The best centers in the modern game also possess good three-point shooting and are majorly seen as all-rounders.

The revolution by modern-day NBA centers has seen the value of the position rise. Its newfound importance is evident in last season's MVP award to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Take a look at the top three centers in the Western Conference, aged 25-years and below in the NBA.

#3 James Wiseman

James Wiseman #33 of the Golden State Warriors takes a picture with a disposal camera during the Golden State Warriors Media Day at Chase Center on September 27, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

James Wiseman was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft and comes third on our list of promising centers. The 20-year-old is coming off a mixed breakout season for the Warriors that saw him hit extraordinary heights whilst also struggling with injuries.

The center appeared in 39 games last season, starting 27 of them, and averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game. It displayed his undoubted talents at different points in his rookie season.

Wiseman's rookie season could not have started in a better way. He bagged a season-high 25 points and six rebounds in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 27th. However, he has been unable to maintain his early-season form. Wiseman has struggled with wrist injuries and a subsequent meniscus injury that kept him out of the team since April.

With rookie form not bettered by many in the game, and a return targeted for the end of the year, don’t be surprised if the hungry center comes back stronger than ever.

#2 Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Deandre Ayton had always been considered to be an elite NBA player. However, his off-field shenanigans did a lot to affect his standing in the game. Last season saw a return to the top for the infamous center, who redeemed his career in the process of taking his game to new levels under the Phoenix Suns.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Deandre Ayton has been getting much better at scoring out of the post. Has obviously improved a lot as a defender but his offense should get a nod too for an in-season improvement even if the numbers aren't rising. Deandre Ayton has been getting much better at scoring out of the post. Has obviously improved a lot as a defender but his offense should get a nod too for an in-season improvement even if the numbers aren't rising. https://t.co/C9Y3HVSloQ

Ayton was on a pick-and-roll last season, but still averaged one of the best stats amongst centers in the whole of the NBA. He took his performances up a notch in the NBA championships as he powered the Suns to their first championship finals since the 1992-93 season. The center averaged 15.8 points and 11.8 rebounds on a ridiculous 66% shooting, playing more aggressively, as he controlled the Suns' defense last season.

Deandre Ayton's efficiency and decision-making were off the charts last season, his defensive energy largely unmatched by any center.

#1 Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves calls a play during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 14, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 107-101.

Karl-Anthony Towns was drafted into the NBA in 2015 by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the 1st overall pick. In his debut season, he finished with an average of 18.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, leading his team in rebounds and field goals. His stellar performance saw him named the 2016 Rookie of the Year and a selection into the All-Rookie First Team.

NBA @NBA Karl-Anthony Towns going to work 💼He's got 25 PTS for the @Timberwolves on NBA LP. Karl-Anthony Towns going to work 💼He's got 25 PTS for the @Timberwolves on NBA LP. https://t.co/bR3mJyvwU2

Towns has since led the Timberwolves in points, rebounds, blocks, field goals and free throws, solidifying himself as the best player on the team. The two-time All-Star has a career average of 22.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The 2021-22 NBA season is his seventh season in the NBA and he has spent his entire career with the Timberwolves.

He started the new season on a good foot, putting up an average of 27.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocks per game in two games played. With a 60.0% field goal percentage, netting an average of 10.5-of-17.5 from the field and a three-point record of 3-of-5, Towns' shooting accuracy has improved and this season looks to be his best yet.

