3 best centers aged 30 or above right now in the Eastern Conference 

Having a long, successful career in the NBA is incredible, and it has become even harder for the center position. At 30 years or older, these three centers are still having a massive impact on their teams, and even though they are past their prime, they can still be quality NBA players.

Much of the reason why the life span of an NBA center has decreased over the years has been because of the three-point shot. These three players have expanded their range to continue to grow as NBA players and affect their team’s success. These players are still starters on their team, and the teams they play with could all play in the playoffs.

#3 Al Horford, 35 years old, Center Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics center Al Horford

Al Horford has been one of the most consistent NBA centers in the league on both ends of the court. In his 14 year career, he has been a five-time All-Star, one All-NBA, and one All-Defense. Horford was selected third overall in the 2007 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks and spent nine seasons with the Hawks as their starting center.

Boston Celtics @celtics Al Horford firing on all cylinders 💪🏽 Al Horford firing on all cylinders 💪🏽 https://t.co/D6qTkULGrq

He averages 13.9 points and 8.2 rebounds for his career and is still putting in quality minutes at the age of 25. Last season, after being traded due to his expensive contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Horford averaged 14.2 points and 6.7. What is impressive about his last season is that he shot 37% from three on 5.4 attempts, a career-high on shots.

Horford has expanded his range to continue being a starting center in the NBA. In the first eight seasons of his career, he only took 0.1 three-point attempts, and in the next seven he started, he took 3.5 threes, making 37% of them.

So far this season, Horford is on his second stint with the Boston Celtics and has started two games at center averaging 27 minutes, 14 points, and 10.5 rebounds.

#2 Brook Lopez, 33 years old, Center Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez has re-invited himself to one of the best three-point shooting centers in the NBA in his four seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. In those four seasons, Lopez has taken 5.1 attempts per game, shooting 34%. In the first nine seasons of his career with the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets, he only took 0.7 three-point attempts on 33% from three.

Last season, the Bucks center won his first NBA Championship, becoming one of the critical role players on the team, and will look to repeat this season. For his career, Lopez has averaged 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Off the Glass @otgbasketball Brook Lopez ate this drive up Brook Lopez ate this drive up https://t.co/ybIYXgbx8G

Lopez invested in himself when he joined the Bucks and had to improve his three-point shooting. He also became a solid defender. While playing for the Bucks, the center has posted a 105 defensive rating, compared to having a 108 defensive rating for his career.

Lopez will for sure be looking to help the Bucks repeat as of the key players.

#1 Nikola Vucevic, 31 years old, Center Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic #9 on the Orlando Magic making a pass

After playing eight-and-a-half seasons with the Orlando Magic, Nikola Vucevic was traded to the Chicago Bulls to help bring the Bulls back into the playoffs. Vucevic, who has been one of the better centers in the Eastern Conference over his 10-year career, has appeared in four All-Star games.

Ben Pfeifer @Ben_Pfeifer_ nikola vucevic's offensive skills are so conducive to great modern offense, so few true bigs who can shoot/pass/dribble and vuc is certainly one of them nikola vucevic's offensive skills are so conducive to great modern offense, so few true bigs who can shoot/pass/dribble and vuc is certainly one of them https://t.co/XTBdUEYPGy

For his career, Vucevic has averaged 16.8 points and 10.4 rebounds, and like the others, Vucevic transformed his three-point shooting into almost to the modern NBA. Through the first six seasons of his career, he only took 101 threes, and in the last four seasons, he has attempted 1164 threes, taking 440 alone in the previous season. In those four years, Vucevic shot 36% from three, making him very versatile.

Vucevic showed no signs of slowing down last season, averaging 23.4 points, a career-high, and 11.7 rebounds. He did that when he was 30, so it is likely there won't be that much of a significant drop-off for this season.

