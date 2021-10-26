3 best centers aged 30 or above right now in the Western Conference 

In the Western Conference, there is a wave of a bunch of new young talented centers. Players like Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Deandre Ayton, who are just getting into their prime. Still, some older centers are still quality players for a Western Conference team even though they are 30 and over, reaching the end of their peak.

The NBA centers position is constantly changing, and with more being asked to spread the floor. It has fundamentally changed a lot for a center, and some of the older centers have been left behind in the movement. This has relegated some of these more senior centers to role players and often comes off the bench.

#3 Hassan Whiteside, 32 years old, Center Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside

Hassan Whiteside was drafted 33rd overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2010 NBA draft, but he struggled to get into the team. After just two seasons, Whiteside was out of the NBA, and the center played two seasons overseas.

Whiteside eventually returned, joining the Miami Heat in the 2014-15 season. He became a very productive starter for them over time. Whiteside averaged 14.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in his five seasons with the Heat. The biggest issue for Whiteside is that he could never stay healthy enough to make a consistent impact as a center.

During the 2019 offseason, Whiteside was traded to the Portland Trailblazers, and since then, has played on a new team every season. Whiteside has been a backup center on the Utah Jazz this season. So far, he is averaging 17 minutes a game, adding seven points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

#2 JaVale McGee, 33 years old, Center Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee

JaVale McGee has one of the most intriguing NBA careers for an NBA center. The Washington Wizards drafted him in 2008 as the 18th overall pick. What makes McGee’s career so weird is that he is more known for his appearances on “Shaqtin a Fool” highlights rather than him being a three-time NBA Champion.

McGee may never have lived up to where he got drafted, but he has been a productive center for his 13 years in the NBA. For his career, he has averaged 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. Now that he is on last season’s Western Conference champion, his role might be even more prominent off the bench. One of the most significant issues for the Phoenix Suns last season in the playoffs is that they did not have a quality backup for starting center Deandre Ayton.

McGee had already made his presence felt as the backup center, putting up nine points in just 13.3 minutes. McGee’s job is to go out there and hold down the fort on both ends for Ayton to get some rest, and McGee so far has been good in that role.

#1 Dwight Powell, 30 years old, Center Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell

Dwight Powell has been a quality role player for the Dallas Mavericks for pretty much his whole career. He ended up playing just five games for the Boston Celtics in his rookie season. Powell always seems to be on the verge of making a significant impact as a starter, but he always seems to get injured right before then.

In his seven-year career, Powell has averaged 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in just 18.5 minutes. Powell is more of an offensive center, and his connection with Luka Doncic in the pick-and-roll has worked for the Mavericks' offense. Since the 2018-19 season, Powell has had an offensive rating higher than 130 every season.

Powell started the first two games at center this season, averaging 7.5 points with just three rebounds in 22.5 minutes. He also has 1.5 assists, which is tied for the highest average in his career. He should be a vital part of the Maverick’s offense this season if he can stay on the court.

