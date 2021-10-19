3 best defensive NBA teams of the 21st century based on regular-season defensive rating

Defense continues to be the main key to winning NBA championships, even if it is an old cliché to many. However, there are various ways of determining what a great defensive unit is. Defensive Rating is definitely an accurate way to measure a team's effectiveness on defense, as opposed to simply note the points per game allowed because the pace of each NBA team definitely plays a role in that department.

Basketball Reference defines Defensive Rating with the following concept:

For players and teams it is points allowed per 100 posessions. This rating was developed by Dean Oliver, author of Basketball on Paper.

The lower the Defensive Rating number for a team or player, the better for the overall success of the team, as opposed to several other advanced and traditional stats where the higher the number, the better.

These are the three greatest defensive NBA teams of the 21st century in terms of Defensive Rating

Last year, the LA Lakers were at the top of the NBA standings in Defensive Rating, at 107.1 points allowed per 100 possessions. The New York Knicks, on the other hand, held opponents to the lowest points scored per game, with 104.7, while the LA Lakers allowed 106.8.

This is where pace played a role, as the Knicks had a 95.9 pace (estimate of possessions per 48 minutes), which was the lowest in the league, and the LA Lakers had the 15th lowest, at 98.7.

Individual Defensive Rating is also a good way of measuring NBA players defensively, as its formula takes into consideration individual participation on a collective stop and forced misses, among other complex items. Among active players, three-time NBA DPOY winner Dwight Howard has the lowest individual Defensive Rating, at 99.7.

How good was the LA Lakers' defense last year compared to some other teams from the past? This article will take the three best defensive teams in the NBA in the 21st century based on their regular-season Defensive Rating.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#3 Indiana Pacers - 2003/04 NBA season

Rick Carlisle the Head Coach of the Indiana Pacerss gives instructions to his team in 2004.

The 2003-04 Indiana Pacers were a successful team in the regular season, posting the best record in the entire NBA at 61-21 and also the best in franchise history to date.

They had a core comprising of Jermaine O'Neal, Ron Artest and Reggie Miller. Indiana took the top seed of the Eastern Conference and looked like candidates to make it to the NBA Finals against the re-loaded Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant LA Lakers.

The team also put up a 97.2 Defensive Rating, which is the third-best collective Defensive Rating in the 21st century. Due to his defensive performance for the team, Artest won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in the 2003-04 season.

#2 Detroit Pistons - 2003/04 NBA season

The Detroit Pistons pose for a team picture after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the 2004 NBA Finals to win the title.

The 2003-04 NBA champions, Detroit Pistons, had one of the greatest defensive units in NBA history, especially after trading for Rasheed Wallace on February 19th, 2004.

With Wallace on the team alongside Ben Wallace in the paint, the Larry Brown-coached Detroit Pistons put up a 88.3 Defensive Rating in the final 26 games of the 2003-04 regular season, with Rasheed playing in 22 of those.

Ultimately, that team entered the postseason with a 95.4 Defensive Rating, the second-best in the NBA in the 21st century. The Pistons won the 2004 NBA championship after beating the LA Lakers in a five-game NBA Finals series and putting up unique defensive displays throughout the postseason.

Chauncey Billups won the 2004 NBA Finals MVP award, and his backcourt partner was Richard Hamilton, with Tayshaun Prince on the wing.

