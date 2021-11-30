3 best performances by Nikola Jokic in the 2021-22 NBA season 

Nikola Jokic returned to action in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Miami Heat in a match that was tense before the start. Jokic had an encounter with Heat's Markieff Morris on November 8 and was ejected after hitting the latter in the back. The battle between two teams that will surely be in the 2022 NBA Playoffs was a good one, and Denver took a road win by nine points.

Jokic had a good game after missing the last four due to a wrist injury. The Serbian, who is the reigning NBA MVP, put up 24 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and recorded seven assists in 32 minutes.

Jokic made nine of his 14 shots from the field, had one turnover on the night, and put up a +17 Plus/Minus.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.2 points, 13.7 rebounds (career high), and 6.4 assists per game (lowest since the 2017-18 NBA season) in 15 appearances so far in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Denver Nuggets are currently 10-10 and in the Play-In places in the NBA's Western Conference. With Nikola Jokic, the team is 9-6, while without the Serbian, Denver has a 1-4 record.

The Denver Nuggets started the current season without Jamal Murray, and are now struggling with Michael Porter Jr.'s injury.

Nikola Jokic is currently leading the NBA with an incredible Player Efficiency Rating of 35.5, which would smash the all-time record set by Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2019-20 NBA season.

In this article, we give you Nikola Jokic's three best performances of the 2021-22 NBA season so far.

#3 Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs | October 22, 2021

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles past Jakob Poeltl.

On October 22, 2021, Nikola Jokic put up a great show against the San Antonio Spurs and led the Denver Nuggets to a six-point win at home, giving them a 2-0 record to start the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Serbian center put up 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 7 assists in the game, including three steals in 33 minutes.

Apart from six turnovers, Jokic was tremendously efficient in the game, making 14 of his 19 field-goal attempts. He also made his two attempts from the three-point line and two of his three free throws.

In terms of Basketball-Reference's Game Score, Nikola Jokic had a 31.7 in that game, the highest of the season for him.

#2 Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers | November 14, 2021

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic has had some big games against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, including battles in the NBA Playoffs. On November 14, 2021, he had a great game to lead the Denver Nuggets to a win over the Blazers, who were playing without Lillard.

As the Nuggets rolled past the Blazers with a 29-point blowout, Jokic put up 28 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in just 27 minutes of action.

The Nuggets took control of the game right from the first quarter, winning it 33-18 while Nikola Jokic recorded five points, six rebounds, and seven assists to start the night quickly.

#1 Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat | November 8, 2021

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets.

In a game that ended up being the point of a scuffle between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris, the Serbian center had a dominant night for the Denver Nuggets as they beat the Miami Heat 113-96.

Before Nikola Jokic was ejected with 2:39 left in the game for pushing Morris in retaliation to a hard foul, he dominated the Miami Heat.

Jokic put up 25 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and two blocks in 33 minutes of play. When Nikola Jokic was on the court on November 8, the Denver Nuggets outscored the Miami Heat by 14 points.

The Serbian made 10 of his 14 shots in the game and made five of his eight free throws.

