“I played in Serbia, brother” – Nikola Jokic unfazed by Miami Heat fans’ boos during Denver Nuggets’ impressive road win

Nikola Jokic made a winning return for the Denver Nuggets. After missing the last four games due to a wrist injury, Jokic put up 24 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists as the Denver Nuggets ended their six-game losing streak with a 120-111 win on the road against the Miami Heat.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets 24 PTS | 15 REB | 7 AST | 64.3 FG%



Welcome back, MVP. 24 PTS | 15 REB | 7 AST | 64.3 FG% Welcome back, MVP. https://t.co/zdg7Mqjhll

It was a highly anticipated clash between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets. The previous contest between the two sides in Denver on November 8 had seen tempers flare after Nikola Jokic shoved Miami’s Markieff Morris to the floor. Both players were thrown out of the game.

Jokic was given a further one-game suspension while Morris was hit with a $ 50,000 fine for the on-court altercation. Morris suffered a neck injury because of Jokic’s shove and has still not returned to play for Miami since that game.

During Monday night’s contest, Miami Heat fans subsequently booed Nikola Jokic throughout but the Serbian center still managed to have a dominant game while powering his team to their first win in seven outings.

Responding to how he was handling the reception from Heat fans, Nikola Jokic offered a terse assessment. He said:

"I played in Serbia, brother."

Mike Singer @msinger Nikola Jokic on the boos: "I played in Serbia, brother." Nikola Jokic on the boos: "I played in Serbia, brother."

Nikola Jokic says Miami road win is “special” for Denver Nuggets

The game in Miami marked the beginning of a seven-game road trip for the Denver Nuggets. Commenting on the significance of starting this stretch with a victory, Nikola Jokic said:

“It’s special. It’s special because we lost six-seven in a row. We started the game with great energy. Our defense was really good in the first half. In the second half, it was a little bad, kind of a little sloppy, but we scored. That is what kept us in the game.”

With Nikola Jokic’s return, the Denver Nuggets had an excellent shooting night. They shot 58% from the floor and made 18-of-35 (51%) long range attempts. Jokic agreed that the Denver Nuggets’ ball-movement played a big factor in their win against Miami on Monday. Nikola Jokic opined:

“When we share the ball, when we create, when we make advantages, make swing passes, that is the best basketball we play. As long as we share the ball, we don’t make stupid turnovers and we shoot the ball, we have a lot of chance to win games.”

NBA TV @NBATV Jokic shows love to his family after the win in Miami 💙 Jokic shows love to his family after the win in Miami 💙 https://t.co/oiaigTqd4V

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Denver Nuggets will now head to Orlando to play their next game on Wednesday, December 1.

Edited by Parimal